Omicron news, the three scenarios according to the virologist Silvestri – Chronicle

Ancona, January 5, 2022 – “The scenario that emerges, more and more evident every day, is that the Omicron variant causes a clinically milder infection in that the virus is less able to affect the lung of the host (for example, hamster and mouse in experimental studies, man in clinical studies) “. virologist Guido Silvestri from Senigallia, lecturer at Emory University in Atlanta on Facebook.

The virologist from the Marches, linking what he defines as “a very important study conducted by an All-Stars team” relaunches his thesis of the cooling of the pandemic. “They are solid and very extensive data, which fully confirm the experimental studies from Hong Kong and Belgium (and the clinical data from South Africa, Great Britain and various other countries on lower lung severity of Omicron“.

“It is important to add that the development and eventual epidemiological dominance of a viral variant more transmissible but less ‘bad’ it is a classic form of adaptation – says the scholar – between virus and host that real virologists had foreseen for some time and for this they had been criticized “.

For Silvestri, however, this study does not definitively answer the question: “Whether the reduced severity of the Covid infection with Omicron is sufficient to offset the negative effect of its greater transmissibility”.

Silvestri himself, in a subsequent post, summarizes what we know so far about Omicron and the scenarios.

Omicron variant, characteristics

“Omicron is very different from Delta and the other variants of SARS-CoV-2, with 45 mutations amino-acidic compared to the Wuhan strain, of which 30 in the Spike protein and 15 in the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD), which is the part of Spike that binds to the ACE2 receptor “.

For Silvestri "Omicron contains an interesting and little characterized mutation (called I142V) in nsp-14, non structural protein 14, whose N-terminal domain encodes an exonuclease involved in the proof-reading of RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, in other words, it is a mutation in a protein that could affect the ability mutagenicity of the virus ".









Because Omicron is more transmissible

“Omicron is clearly more transmissible than Delta & co, and is in fact replacing them almost everywhere in the world. This increased transmission appears to be linked to a high affinity for the ACE2 receptor and the ability to bypass antibody immune responses (and possibly a better ability to survive in aerosols) “.

Because Omicron is less dangerous

“Omicron is clearly less pathogenic than Delta in experimental animals (several independent studies have confirmed this finding) and appears to cause less severe disease in humans, with a reduction in the risk of hospitalization currently estimated at between 67-80%.

The lower pathogenicity of Omicron appears to be related to less ability to infect cells and to form syncytia in deep lung tissue, which corresponds to a lower risk of developing severe pneumonia (all in the face of an increased ability to infect upper respiratory tract cells) “.

Because Omicron attacks the lung less

"Omicron's decreased ability to infect the lung appears to be related to the inability to cleave the Spike between S1 and S2 subunits by the TMPRSS2 enzyme, which makes it difficult for the virus to enter cells using "cell surface fusion" (while entry is optimized using 'endosomal fusion', which occurs in the cells of the upper airways), writes Silvestri.









Omicron, 3 scenarios according to the virologist Silvestri

The best scenario “is that Omicron spreads by remaining as such or perhaps further refining its ability to give an upper respiratory infection (the so-called”cooling“, which some have already hypothesized); in this case the wave could be very high in terms of numbers of infections, but also quite rapid over time (see Gauteng), and with lower lethality than the previous waves”.

The intermediate scenario is that Omicron, “despite the reduced lethality, eventually causes anyway significant absolute mortality in unvaccinated or otherwise not immune, especially if elderly or suffering from comorbidities, simply as a consequence of the large number of infections (the so-called “denominator“, which we know, however, is not infinite)”.

The worst case scenario is that "Omicron reverses the three mutations that make it useless by TMPRSS-2 and therefore returns to being effective at infecting the lung without losing its increased transmissibility. The likelihood of this scenario is quite low – also because I cannot imagine a reason why this variant should acquire a clear evolutionary advantage over the previous one. However, this eventuality is by no means impossible, and it deserves an adequate preparation at the level of vaccines ", writes the virologist.









According to Silvestri, at this point it becomes importantand “push hard for universal vaccination, including third doses, which give much greater neutralizing protection against Omicron than two doses, and including vaccination of children including those under 5 years of age as soon as possible. “

It is also effective to “try to implement as soon as possible antivirals, in particular Paxlovid and the monoclonal antibody Sotrovimab – writes Silvestri -, which I am effective against Omicron, using them in a widespread way in all infected subjects ‘at risk’, such as for example those aged over 65 and with diseases predisposing to severe Covid “.

In Silvestri's opinion against this virus "methods based on imposing forced separation between people to the bitter end are not effective" while we must not forget to "maximize the receptivity of the health service, remembering that Covid will endemic in one way or another keeping probable seasonal peaks in incidence, to which it will be necessary to be better prepared ".









