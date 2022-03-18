Omicron, observed a new possible symptom in children. The hypothesis of US doctors

THE children who contract the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of Sars Cov 2 could also experience a condition called laryngotracheobronchitis, severe inflammation of the airways which may lead to difficulty in breathing. To tell it are the scientists of the Boston Children’s Hospitalwho published an article in the magazine Pediatricsdescribing a cohort of 75 small patients.

Read Also Omicron, in Israel first two cases of variant recombined with the sub-variant Ba2

The team, led by Ryan Brewster, reports the statistics of young patients, highlighting a significant increase in the risk of experiencing symptoms associated with laryngotracheobronchitis. This respiratory disease, scientists explain, is quite common in young children. it is typically viral in nature and is characterized by a strong whooping cough, with widespread inflammation on the trachea, bronchi, bronchioles and lung parenchyma. In the most severe forms, this condition can compromise the breathing capacities of the little ones. “Studies in animal models – reports Brewster – have shown that Omicron can hit the upper airways more violently than previous strains. This may explain the increase in laryngotracheobronchitis observed in SARS-CoV-2 positive babies“.

Read Also Omicron, mutations 2 and 3 very contagious. Symptoms also include nausea and diarrhea

According to what emerges from the work, in fact, most of the patients with Covid-19 and this complication were less than two years old. 72 percent of the analyzed sample consisted of individuals of the male gender. Nine children, or 12 percent of the group analyzed, were hospitalized, and four, five percent of the cohort, required treatment in intensive care units. Fortunately, the scientists point out, no deaths occurred. 97 percent of the children were treated with dexamethasone, a steroid, with an average of six doses during the hospital stay. “Most cases of laryngotracheobronchitis – explains Brewster – it can be managed on an outpatient basis with steroids and supportive care. However, the hospitalization rate in this cohort was relatively high, so much so that our work suggests that the Omicron variant may be related to a new respiratory complication in younger subjects. It is therefore necessary to carefully monitor the health of children ”.

Read Also Omicron 2 and 3, the virologist Clementi: “They do not cause a more serious disease. Only worry if the virus changes again “

Parents can manage the mild manifestations of this complication, experts say, simply by using a humidifier or steam from a hot shower. A book or song could help the little ones stay calm, as anxiety could worsen their health. Finally, the researchers specify that in case of symptoms such as difficulty breathing, whooping cough, dilation of the nostrils or increased heat on the fingertips, it is necessary to take the child to the emergency room. “Although many viruses can cause laryngotracheobronchitis – concludes Brewster – parents should also consider the possibility that the child may have contracted Covid-19 and evaluate the possibility of testing the rest of the family as well”.

Twenty Di Paola

Archive photo