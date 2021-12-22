Omicron, one in three positive in Paris is infected with the variant. Ema: “Situation in Europe extremely worrying”

One in three positive in Paris is infected with the Omicron variant. The data gives an idea of ​​the current spread of the new mutation from Covid-19 in France. This was made known by the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, who warns of a worrying epidemiological curve. “Omicron arrives in our country,” Attal said. Meanwhile, France reaches a new record on the incidence rate: 537 cases identified for each 100 thousand inhabitants. But France is not the only country grappling with the threats of the new mutation. The UK continues to record record numbers, with Wales’ latest decision to grant sporting events only behind closed doors. In the face of a situation that is now difficult to control, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a new public allocation equal to 1 billion pounds in order to support the economic world affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catering, the hotel sector, travel and tourism will be the most favored categories: “These are the areas most threatened by the restrictions imposed by the surge in cases caused by Omicron and by the additional measures that could be introduced soon,” the government said. While Germany increasingly in crisis is thinking of the vaccination obligation, Italy is waiting for the flash sequencing for the next few days able to give the picture of the diffusion of Omicron in relation to the 24 hours taken into consideration. In addition to the 11 confirmed cases, the news a few hours ago is that of a suspected contagion in the province of Sassari, always linked to Omicron. Even overseas, things are no better. The spread of the new variant in the US is shaking the government and experts with a forecast of about 1 million cases per day.

“After a year of vaccination we would not have expected Omicron”

As countries struggle against the virus’s new frontiers, the European Medicines Regulatory Body (EMA) reiterates that “there is still no answer as to whether we will need to adapt a vaccine with a different composition to address Omicron or any other variant”. The executive director of Ema, Emer Cooke, during a press conference appeared amazed by the current epidemiological situation that is still so complex: “A year after the vaccine was approved, I would never have believed we were still in an epidemic, but how you all know the situation remains extremely worrying in Europe ”. And he added: “Omicron has become the predominant variant in an increasing number of countries”. The executive director, however, also reassured about the resources in the field: «With five vaccines and six treatments we are much better prepared than last year and we are ready to adapt the treatments if necessary. The most important appeal to date is to increase vaccinations and booster doses ».

Omicron dominates Denmark

Meanwhile, the Danish Health Minister has made it known that the Omicron variant is “highly transmissible” in the country. Furthermore, Denmark has set a new record for daily Covid-19 infections. “The Institute of Public Health believes Omicron is now the dominant and growing variant,” tweeted Magnus Heunicke. A record of 13,558 new cases in 24 hours were registered in the Nordic country that counts 5.8 million of people.

