Omicron or cold? Symptoms that reveal if you have the variant (even for those who are vaccinated)

Omicron or cold? How to tell if you are suffering from Covid or just influenced? New research may provide an answer to the question. Going to distinguish the main ones symptoms which differentiate the two potential infections.

Omicron or cold? Symptoms

A Research Norwegian identified how Omicron affects the vaccinated, following a study in which 111 of 117 guests who attended a party on November 26, 2021 were monitored. There was an Omicron outbreak at that party and 89% of attendees had received two doses of the vaccine. Among the respondents, 66 had confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 15 were cataloged as potential cases.

I study

The results published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology Eurosurveillance they revealed there were eight main symptoms experienced by the group of fully vaccinated partygoers. These included cough, runny nose, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, sneezing, and pain. The most common were cough, fatigue and runny nose, sneezing and fever the least reported. Nausea is also a symptom of the Omicron variant in vaccinated people, according to public health experts.

The importance of vaccines

As research suggests, vaccinations protect against the more serious risks of the coronavirus: it is still possible to contract Covid, despite having had both the first dose and the boosters, but the consequences are less severe.Vaccination also makes symptoms more likely to be mild. so it can be difficult to distinguish between coronavirus and a common cold. According to Professor Tim Spector, from the Zore Symptom Study app, about 50 percent of “new colds currently are, in fact, Covid.” The two symptoms that could signal an early warning sign of Omicron are fatigue and dizziness / fainting.