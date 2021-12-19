Omicron, over 12 thousand cases in 24 hours in Gb. Israel, Italy in the red countries list – World

The UK has recorded an additional 12,133 cases of Omicron in the past 24 hours, up from 10,059 yesterday. The total of infections ascertained with the new variant of Covid-19 rises to 37,101. Local health authorities announce it on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Israel is preparing to include Italy and 9 other states (including the US) in the so-called ‘Red List’ of countries which count a high number of covid infections. This is the recommendation that comes from the ministry of health and that the government is preparing to launch. The provision starts in the night between next Tuesday and Wednesday and implies a ban on Israelis from traveling to the countries indicated. The other countries are Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that “a fifth wave of the virus is on its way to Israel” pushed by the Omicron variant.

The designation of ‘Red Country’ imposes a prohibition for Israelis from travel to and from these states, unless there is a permit issued by a special committee that examines it on a case-by-case basis. For those who are currently in these countries – which are added to an already large list that includes the whole southern part of Africa and other European countries – and who intend to return, a quarantine of at least 7 days has been established even if vaccinated. Until now, Israel had banned entry to foreigners but left the possibility for Israelis to go abroad where permitted; now the new provision prohibits this eventuality. In fact, according to the media, it is a “closing of the skies” which, in Bennett’s intentions, serves to delay the arrival of the fifth wave as much as possible. Today Israel recorded another 40 cases of Omicron, bringing the total infections of this variant to 175.

In Europe, therefore, Omicron runs. Holland announced the lockdown over the Christmas holidays today Denmark a semi lockdown with the closure of non-essential activities