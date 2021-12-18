Omicron overwhelms the United Kingdom, London evaluates the lockdown after Christmas – World

The UK tripled new Omicron-related cases. In the last 24 hours, 10,059 have been reported, compared to 3,201 recorded yesterday, bringing the total of the new variant of Covid to 24,968. The number of deaths related to Omicron went from one to seven in England on December 16, while hospitalizations went from 65 to 85. The British media reported this. In London, Mayor Sadiq Khan warned of a “huge wave” of the new variant and adopted an alert procedure to coordinate the response from public services. The progression of cases is precisely that reported by the WHO on the speed of transmission of the variant.

Experts warn Prime Minister Boris Johnson: more restrictive measures are needed in England because 3,000 hospitalizations per day are risked due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. This is the alarm raised by the Sage committee of experts, the scientists who advise the London government on the pandemic, in a meeting that took place last Thursday and of which today the BBC revealed the exclusive contents. The document drawn up at the end of the meeting emphasizes that “there is a lot of uncertainty” about the progress of hospitalizations with respect to Omicron and that “other measures are needed in addition to plan B” launched by Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson has received from experts a number of options under a so-called Plan C to deal with the Covid epidemic, ranging from “a series of restrictions to lockdown”. The Financial Times reports this, citing people close to the British premier, who would still like to follow the path of recommendations, but who have been asked for a realistic approach in the face of the growing threat of Omicron. According to Ft, there is the hypothesis of the ban on meetings indoors except for work reasons and the limitation of outdoor services for pubs and restaurants, for two weeks after Christmas.