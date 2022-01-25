Omicron, Pfizer and Moderna ready to start the tests for the vaccine calibrated on the variant

Vaccine updates a Rna messenger to counter the Omicron variant – as announced and expected for over a month now – has in fact begun and Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna are preparing to start clinical tests. Calibrating the compound to prevent Covid was made necessary because the new mutation of Sars Cov 2, detected for the first time in South Africa and Botswana, is capable of “piercing” the opposite shield from the vaccine, managing to infect also – as demonstrated by a recent Israeli study – who also received the fourth dose. Although vaccination continues to protect against serious illness and death. And so a new testing phase begins. Pfizer has already started the recruitment of volunteers, while the other US company – consulted by Ansa – informs that the administration of the first dose is imminent in the study that will start soon. In recent days, Pfizer CEO Bourla had explained that she hoped that the updated vaccine – which should already be available in the spring – could cover Omicron and the other variants.

The recalibrated vaccine for the variant that has now become dominant and responsible for the increase in cases in Europe and beyond (with the only exception of the United Kingdom which appears to have passed the peak and is heading towards a decline) will be tested by Pfizer on adults up to 55 years old. The trial does not include people over the age of 55 because the goal – underlined the pharmaceutical company – is to examine the immune response of the participants and not the vaccine efficacy. Volunteers they are divided into three groups: The first includes individuals who received two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 90 to 180 days earlier and who will receive one or two inoculations of the new vaccine. The second includes people who have had the third dose, in the same expected period, and who will be given both a new dose of the initial vaccine and a dose of the designed vaccine against Omicron. The third group will be composed of people who have not received any vaccine against Covid and who will be injected with three doses of the specific one against Omicron. “We recognize the importance of being prepared in the event that vaccine protection declines over time and to help address Omicron and any other future variants,” Kathrin Jansen (Pfizer vaccine manager) said in a statement. Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNtech, noted that the initial vaccine protection against mild or moderate forms of Covid appears to decline more rapidly against Omicron: “The current study kicks off as part of our scientific approach to develop vaccines against the new variants that achieves a level of protection similar to that against previous variants, but with a longer duration of protection ”.

Moderna at Ansa said: “We hope that the first administration of the Moderna vaccine specific for Omicron is imminent in the study”. In recent days, the CEO of the company Stephane Bancel in an interview with the US media, he said that “the company is discussing the best strategy with the various public health leaders around the world for a possible booster in autumn 2022“. And he suggested the possibility that an additional fall booster might contain anti-Omicron components and other variants, while admitting “it’s too early to know.”