Omicron plus Delta variant, the nightmare combination for the WHO: tsunami on health systems

“The tsunami produced by the combination of Delta and Omicron“risks” bringing health systems to the brink of collapse “, is the alarm raised by the director general of theWorld Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

A alarm launched looking at the data on the infections of the last few days which have, in a very short time, reached very high levels.

The explosive combination of variants

A surge associated with the diffusion of the Omicron variant (much more contagious even if it seems less virulent). But today it is impossible to say how much this new wave is attributable to the variant coming from South Africa and how much still to the Delta circulation (less contagious but more dangerous).

This combination, coupled with the fact that many countries, instead of moving towards restrictions, are loosening their grip (for example by shortening quarantines) makes WHO fear.

The monstrous surge of infections

The US has registered over 500,000 cases with a positivity rate that in New York was close to 20%. France, which hit a record 180,000 new cases on Tuesday alone, beat itself 24 hours later to break through 200,000. In a few days Italy has risen from 10 thousand infections to almost 100 thousand yesterday. “The tsunami produced by the combination of Delta and Omicron” risks “bringing health systems to the brink of collapse”, is the alarm launched by the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.









Restrictions

In spite of the first wave of Covid, the West this time has not triggered a rush to closures. In some countries, such as the Germany, experts and government have not ruled out new restrictions. Others, like Greece, have limited themselves to turning off the music in restaurants and bars to avoid crowds and to force them to close at midnight (with an extension to 2 am on New Year’s Eve).

Loosening

Still others, such as the Spain, have instead followed in the wake of USA, Great Britain or Italy opting for a drastic cut of the quarantine. Madrid has in fact reduced the mandatory isolation for those who are positive from ten to seven days. “We have to find a balance between public health and economic growth,” explained Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez referring to the service paralysis risk because of the many people forced to quarantine. In Belgium, following a sentence of the Council of State, reopen theaters, cinemas and cultural events with a maximum capacity of 200 people.

But Omicron doesn’t stop. According to the AFP agency’s count over 935,000 cases of Covid have been recorded on average every day for the past week worldwide, the highest level ever reached since the start of the pandemic. The rise of infections is very rapid in Denmark, Portugal and Greece. Great Britain has broken through the ceiling of 180 thousand infections. In the US, the most recent data showed a decline – from over 500,000 on Tuesday to 380,000 on Wednesday – but keeping in mind the growing scarcity of available tests.









The red thread that binds most of the countries is above all one: the unvaccinated end up in intensive care and even those who have not taken the third dose risk. “Up to 90%” of people currently hospitalized in intensive care for Covid in British hospitals did not receive the “booster”, underlined British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, once again urging everyone to be immunized. Even the EU, through social channels, has reiterated the crucial importance of the vaccine. But the commission, after that Finland has imposed a ban on entry to foreigners without at least two doses, has also returned to underline “the importance of coordination” between member countries. “The EU continues to closely monitor the situation, in particular with regard to proportionality and expects the measures taken by member countries to converge again” when the data on Omicron are complete, underlined by Palazzo Berlaymont.