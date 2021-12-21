Omicron: Raab, Gb cannot rule out Christmas – World lockdown

The United Kingdom for now does not adopt new immediate restrictions against Covid model lockdown, but the government intends to keep the data on the surge of the Omicron variant under “constant control” “hour by hour” and does not rule out anything in the coming days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this after an ad hoc meeting of the Council of Ministers, underlining how the situation is “extremely difficult” with a particularly pronounced increase in hospitalizations in London. He therefore recommended caution to the British, encouraging them once again to get vaccinated.

