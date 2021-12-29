Omicron, record of infections in the US, France and Great Britain. WHO: “There is a risk of a tsunami”

There Omicron variant runs all over the world. From the France ai United States, passing through Great Britain And Italy, is record of infections in one day. The incidence of the new variant, which has a higher contagiousness than the others, it is now evident practically everywhere. Governors and health authorities around the world are aligned: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have never been so many infections“.

MORE INFORMATION

From the USA to France, the infections in the world

The use they recorded over 500 thousand cases with a positivity rate that in New York was close to 20%. There France, which at Christmas counted 100,000 infections for the first time, today has reached 200,000, with over a million currently positive.

“The tsunami produced by the combination of Delta and Omicron” risks “bringing health systems to the brink of collapse”, announced the director general of the World Health Organization. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. According to the count of the AFP agency over 935,000 Covid cases have been recorded on average every day in the past week worldwide, the highest level ever reached since the start of the pandemic.

Britain today recorded a record number of 183,000 cases. According to Prime Minister Johnson, about 90% of people hospitalized without boosters are. Even the EU, through social channels, has reiterated the importance of the vaccine.

The containment measures

Holland remains the only European country that has recourse to lockdown. At the moment in the control rooms we are proceeding by degrees, but new restrictions (even harsh ones) between now and next month seem inevitable. They are practically certain in countries like the Germany. In others, such as the Greece, they limited themselves to turning off the music in restaurants and bars to avoid crowds and to force them to close at midnight. In Spain we have opted for a drastic cut in the quarantine for those who are positive. In the same vein as the US, Great Britain and Italy (which should make it official this evening after the Council of Ministers). “We need to find a balance between public health and economic growth”, explained the Iberian Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. In Belgium, following a ruling by the Council of State, reopen theaters, cinemas and cultural events with a maximum capacity of 200 people. The European Union has stressed the importance of aligning member countries, after Finland imposed a ban on foreigners without at least two doses.