Omicron reserves new surprises, here are the symptoms it can cause

LONDON – It came out of nowhere just over a month ago. And now rapidly rising worldwide. It is Omicron, the variant that has brought back a thousand uncertainties. But to answer some of these questions is a British study conducted by King’s College London, the Covid Symptom Study, which compared the symptoms that emerged in people suffering from the newborn variant to those of the now infamous Delta.

According to the researchers, while a strong cough and loss of taste and smell are mainly found with the Delta variant, night sweats and, among children, skin rashes are seen more frequently with the Omicron variant.

But, as the holiday season has come to a head and large meals are the order of the day, there is another symptom that becomes more easily identifiable. Yes, because scientists have found that a significant number of Omicron sufferers suffer from a lack of appetite. A symptom that does not emerge instead in those affected by the Delta variant.

Finally, the study reveals a final interesting discovery, which calls into question what we are now convinced we know about the pandemic wave. In fact, only 50% of Omicron patients analyzed in the research showed the three classic symptoms of Coronavirus: fever, cough and loss of taste and smell.

