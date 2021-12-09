Omicron runs. It would evade vaccines and immunized. But it looks a lot less serious than Delta

The United States have started requiring international travelers arriving in the country to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test taken no more than 24 hours before their flights, a standard that can be difficult to meet. Previously, fully vaccinated travelers could show negative test results up to 72 hours before departure.

The China, an important part of the global travel and tourism economy has announced that in order to maintain its zero-Covid approach, it will keep international flights at 2.2% of pre-Covid levels during the winter. Since August, it has almost completely stopped issuing new passports and requires arriving travelers to quarantine for 14 days and provide extensive paperwork and more virus testing.

In South Africa, where scientists say Omicron is already dominant, the pandemic is on the rise again. A month ago, South Africa had fewer than 300 new cases of the virus per day; On Friday and again on Saturday the figure was over 16,000.