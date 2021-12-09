Omicron runs. It would evade vaccines and immunized. But it looks a lot less serious than Delta
In the absence of more concrete information, governments have reacted to Omicron with severe restrictions on international travel and new vaccination requirements.
The variant spread quickly and has been so far detected in more than 30 countries on six continents. Health officials and researchers say it may be the most contagious form of the virus so far and that it could soon replace the Delta variant which emerged last year as the predominant form. This has fueled fears that a world eager to emerge from two years of pandemic hardship may be headed for another cycle of disease, lockdown and economic suffering.
The United States have started requiring international travelers arriving in the country to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test taken no more than 24 hours before their flights, a standard that can be difficult to meet. Previously, fully vaccinated travelers could show negative test results up to 72 hours before departure.
The China, an important part of the global travel and tourism economy has announced that in order to maintain its zero-Covid approach, it will keep international flights at 2.2% of pre-Covid levels during the winter. Since August, it has almost completely stopped issuing new passports and requires arriving travelers to quarantine for 14 days and provide extensive paperwork and more virus testing.
In South Africa, where scientists say Omicron is already dominant, the pandemic is on the rise again. A month ago, South Africa had fewer than 300 new cases of the virus per day; On Friday and again on Saturday the figure was over 16,000.
“We don’t know how to read the genetic sequences to tell exactly how this variant will turn out,” he said. “We are now getting more information from South Africa, which is a particular population with a particular pre-existing immunity profile.”
Lto Dr. Maria D. van Kerkhove, World Health Organization technical manager for Covid told CBS News on Sunday that even though a lower percentage of Omicron cases are found to be severe, this could be balanced out by more cases, meaning more hospitalizations and deaths.
Dr. Abdullah also examined all 166 coronavirus patients who were admitted to the Biko-Tshwane complex between November 14-29 and found that their average hospital stay was just 2.8 days and less than 7 days. % died. Over the past 18 months, the mean hospital stay for these patients was 8.5 days and 17% died. Shorter stays would mean less stress for hospitals.
Part of the caution in interpreting Dr. Abdullah’s report is that the numbers contained in it are small, the results have not been peer-reviewed, and he doesn’t know how many of the patients had Omicron, as opposed to other variants of the coronavirus – although the government reported last week that it had already accounted for three-quarters of the virus samples in South Africa.
Dr. Abdullah recognized these drawbacks and noted that there may be a delay between the first appearance of Omicron and an increase in serious illness and deaths. But so far, despite the huge increase in cases, deaths from Covid have not increased in South Africa.
Leopoldo Gasbarro, December 7, 2021