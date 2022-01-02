Omicron runs, over 2 thousand positive in 2 days on the island: “In case of symptoms, avoid the rush to the quick test”

The year ended with the record since the beginning of the pandemic in the island: 1,209 new Covid cases. Yesterday a slight decline – 891 – with a thousand fewer tampons. In forty-eight hours 2,100 positive in Sardinia, while at the national level it goes over 140 thousand daily infections. in the flash survey di Natale Omicron was 20% widespread in Italy, but these are old figures.

The next survey will be tomorrow, meanwhile the variant is also rampant in Italy, reaching 60% of the new infected in northern Sardinia and 25% in the south. Hospitals are holding up for now – bed occupancy is below the threshold both in intensive care (8.3%) and in the medical area (8.4%) – but the alarm is very high.

“Since Omicron is much more widespread than the Delta, many more people will test positive and more people will reach hospitals”, warns on Facebook Goffredo Angioni, head of Infectious Diseases at the Holy Trinity.

“There is a rapid and generalized increase in the number of new cases, and this is happening for the tenth consecutive week in Italy,” emphasizes ISS president Silvio Brusaferro. “We must reverse the trend to avoid that in the coming weeks there may be an overload of the health services that are already heavily engaged today.”

The situation

“Omicron reaches 60% of new cases in the territory of northern Sardinia”, says the Public Hygiene and Health Service of the Department of Prevention of the North of Ats. “Given the current situation of strong expansion of the epidemic curve, supported by the new variant, characterized by a high index of contagiousness, although not capable of causing serious clinical manifestations in subjects vaccinated with 2 doses (less than 180 days) or with complete cycle of 3 doses, serious problems are being determined on the tracking capabilities of the Sisp of Northern Sardinia in a situation common to the whole national territory. For this reason, in the event of the appearance of suspicious symptoms, avoid the rush to the rapid test but immediately adopt individual distancing behaviors, Ffp2 mask, fiduciary self-isolation, avoiding having contact especially with fragile people. Then, inform your doctor who, if necessary, will activate the Usca for home assistance ».

«In southern Sardinia the Omicron variant is widespread at 25%», Germano Orrù, head of Molecular Biology of the Aou of Cagliari, tells Videolina. “In the vaccinated subject the clinical manifestations are quite mild, pharyngitis or small cold, while in the unvaccinated it can become serious”.

The exponential increase in cases “leads to a continuous, progressive, dangerous increase in the occupancy of beds, an inevitable conversion of other departments and the equally inevitable reduction in availability for other pathologies,” writes Angioni. When, since last week, for the fourth time in less than two years, the hospital of Is Mirrionis has been “reorganized”.

(Unioneonline)

