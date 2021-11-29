Omicron saves the EU a fool over patent sharing

via Associated Press A health worker administers a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital in Serrekunda, outskirts of Banjul, Gambia, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. As health officials in Gambia and across Africa urge women to be vaccinated, they’ve confronted hesitancy among those of childbearing age. Although data on gender breakdown of vaccine distribution are lacking globally, experts see a growing number of women in Africa’s poorest countries consistently missing out on vaccines. (AP Photo / Leo Correa)

Not all evils come to harm, says the wise man. And perhaps this is the case of the new “Omicron” covid variant, which last Friday unleashed a thud in the stock exchanges all over the planet, leading the EU and many states to block flights from South Africa. Among the concrete effects of the new alarm is the postponement ‘sine die’ by the World Trade Organization of the ministerial conference scheduled for November 30 to December 3 in Geneva. The sharing of patents on anti-covid vaccines should have been discussed and the European Union, contrary to the proposal, would have found itself isolated. Here Omicron has allowed the major EU states – Germany, France and Italy, the most difficult – to avoid a fool.

US President Joe Biden broke the taboo of his predecessor Donald Trump back in the spring, when he stunned European partners by arguing in favor of sharing the intellectual property of patents, although not the components and ‘know how’ to produce them. A position with which the US president nevertheless approached South Africa and India, countries that have been insisting on the issue since last year, when they asked to discuss it in the WTO in the assembly scheduled for November 2020. Biden has re-launched on the same line for three days ago, just before the WTO general council decided to cancel the event scheduled for this week in Geneva. The news on the spread of the Omicron variant, are the words of the head of the White House, “reaffirms the importance of proceeding quickly, renouncing the protection of intellectual property”.

It must be said that, since he opened to the so-called ‘waivers’ last May, Biden has never presented a written proposal, thus indirectly offering the European Union the excuse not to change position. In fact, after a flurry of reactions among European leaders before the summer, the official position of Brussels was: “We await the written proposal from Washington, for now there is only one announcement”.

In fact, if the US president exercises himself at least in words, the European Commission, due to the no of the major member states of the Union, remains absolutely opposed, aligned with Big Pharma (except the American Moderna which from the beginning has never operated its patents against the competition). Yet, in the first place, Ursula von der Leyen agreed with Biden. Then Angela Merkel’s stop prevailed. Not even the change of government in Germany, from the conservative Grand coalition to that between Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s socialists, the liberals and the Greens, seems to have produced any news. At least so far.

“The WTO conference in Geneva could have been done remotely, if the problem was the blocking of flights from South Africa and the difficulties of many in participating in the presence”, says Vittorio Agnoletto, Italian doctor and representative of the worldwide campaign for sharing. of intellectual property on patents of anti-Covid vaccines. “The truth is that in Brussels they do not want to sit down to discuss – he continues – In Geneva, the EU would have been isolated and perhaps divided, given that while Germany, France and Italy remain opposed, countries like Spain and Belgium are more willing to discuss “.

Washington probably wouldn’t have presented a written proposal even at the WTO ministerial conference this week. But at least the matter would have been addressed in the light of the facts that have occurred since the covid emergency arrived. Namely: the continuing difficulties of the countries of the South of the world in the procurement of vaccines, despite the ‘Covax’ donation campaign; the risk of developing new variants in unvaccinated areas of the world, such as ‘Omicron’. In short, it could have been discussed on the basis of the objective danger of a world unequal in access to vaccines.

“The WTO conference has already been skipped last year due to lockdowns – adds Agnoletto – The result of this new postponement ‘sine die’ is the loss of more time. But if you do not want to convene a ministerial conference in close proximity, a decision on patents can also be adopted in ‘Trips’, (The Agreement on Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, ed.). We will continue to insist, tomorrow afternoon, as ‘Lights4life’, campaign for life, we demonstrate in Geneva. In the next few days we confirm the initiatives planned in various European cities “.

It seems like an endless saga.