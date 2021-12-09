Omicron scares the UK, Boris Johson’s plan B: “Green Pass, smart working and masks”

Concern the variant Omicron In the UK and Prime Minister Boris Johnson considers the imposition of new restrictions: plan B. A plan that provides for a mandatory vaccination Green Pass in some social contexts and a massive return to smart working.

“We cannot assume that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is less serious than the others that preceded it – the words of the British premier who announced a series of new restrictions to block the spread of infections in the United Kingdom – What is certain is that it spreads much faster than previous variants, and there is a rapid increase in cases in the UK and South Africa.“.

The new restrictions concern the vaccination Green Pass after two doses for entry to discos and clubs and for large events, return to work from home when possible and the extension of the use of the mask in most indoor venues. . Johnson called the decision a “proportionate and responsible step” adding that “we must be humble with this virus.”

London is also embarrassed “Christmas party scandal” which hit the government at its foundations: the Daily Mirror recently revealed that a Christmas party was held in Downing Street in December 2020, just around the time anti-covid regulations banned it. An outrageous video surfaced last night with Downing Street staff at a mock press conference, joking about the party and how it could have been justified in public. The premier tried to apologize in Parliament by observing that no rules had been violated. Scottish nationalists have called for Johnson’s resignation.

Meanwhile, other straits have been introduced in other countries: in Denmark schools and bars stop and clubs and restaurants will close at midnight; in Norway I imposed a ceiling on home meetings and the obligation to wear a mask where distancing is impossible. The country most affected by the so-called fourth wave remains Germany with 70 thousand counted and 527 deaths, never so many since last February. The weekly incidence is decreasing.

Professional journalist. He attended studied and graduated in languages. He attended the Suor Orsola Benincasa School of Journalism in Naples. He collaborated with the AdnKronos news agency. He has written about sports, culture, entertainment.

