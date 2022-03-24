Omicron soaring, the new disorder linked to Covid: “It’s very painful”

In Italy the virus has started to run again. In the bulletin of the Ministry of Health yesterday, Tuesday 22 March, the new cases in the 24 hours have touched 100,000 and admissions are also increasing. There are those who start talking about a possible fifth wave and the alert returns high. Although Omicron and the sub-variant BA.2 have a lower pathogenity than the previous ones.

Meanwhile, a study appears according to which Covid-19 is linked to a new ailment, very painful. What is it about? Let’s go into detail.

The new effect linked to Covid

Difficulty in movement, severe pain in the shoulder and stiff arm. They are the symptoms of the so-called “Frozen shoulder” also called Frozen Shoulder or adhesive capsulitis: it is a shoulder disease that causes pain and stiffness. It occurs in about 2% of the population and mainly affects people between the ages of 40 and 60, especially women.

This disturbance would have increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. And for this reason, experts began to wonder if it was somehow linked to the coronavirus. Infection with Sars-CoV-2 causes a cytokine storm and multisystem inflammation.

Frozen shoulder also generally has an inflammatory originoften caused by bursitis, calcific tendonitis, Milwaukee shoulder syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, post mastectomy.

An Italian study published in Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery in the summer of 2021, a year and a half after the start of the pandemic. The numbers of this research are low, but the results showed that all patients, between the ages of 42 and 73 (8 women and 4 men), experienced shoulder pain and stiffness only after contracting Covid-19. Even this pathology, therefore, could fall within the so-called Long Covid.

Omicron’s symptom in children

Omicron affects children more and more, also due to a low vaccination rate in that age group. The symptom that emerges more and more often is the croup or the acute narrowing of the larynx. Narrowing manifesting with difficulty breathing and a peculiar sounding cough, similar to the cry of a seal or a barking dog. Hence the name seal cough or barking cough.

According to an analysis conducted by specialists at Boston Children’s Hospital between March 2020 and January 2022 – published in Pediatrics – 80% of emergency room accesses of Covid-19 positive children with croup were recorded during the Omicron wave. It signals that the symptom is related to the South African variant, which mainly attacks the upper airways.