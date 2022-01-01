Omicron, South Africa announces: “Peak exceeded without significant increase in deaths”. In France the variant is now dominant

The South Africa, where the new Omicron variant of Sars Cov 2 was detected last month, it announced that it had passed the peak of the wave without a significant increase in the number of deaths from Covid. Preliminary data, that the mutation was more contagious than Delta but less aggressive thanks also to the barrier imposed by the vaccine, seems to be confirmed. “All indicators suggest that the country has probably passed the peak of the fourth wave” of the pandemic, the presidency said. in a statement also announcing the lifting of some health restrictions, in particular of the night curfew.

“A marginal increase in the number of deaths was observed in all provinces,” it is explained. New infections decreased by nearly 30% last week (89,781), compared to the previous week (127,753). And hospital admissions fell in eight out of nine provinces. “Although the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, hospitalization rates have been lower than in previous waves,” the presidency said. Omicron, with a high number of mutations raising concerns about vaccine resistance, was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in late November.

It quickly became dominant in South Africa, causing the number of infections to rise exponentially to more than 26,000 cases per day in mid-December, according to official statistics. The variant is currently present in about 100 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Extremely contagious, it also affects people who are vaccinated or who have already been infected with the virus. The African country officially most affected, South Africa has more than 3.4 million cases and 91,000 deaths from Covid-19. Less than 13,000 cases have been detected in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, in France, Omicron is now in the majority. In particular, it is noted that in the country, in recent days, the virus has had an “important progression” e that “62.4% of the tests carried out show a profile compatible with the Omicron variant, at the beginning of the last week of the year, compared to 15% of the previous one.

The vaccination campaign continues with the fourth dose of the vaccine in Israel. Director-General of the Israeli Ministry of Health, Nahman Ash, has given permission for the administration of a fourth dose of Pfizer vaccine in nursing homes for the elderly and geriatric hospitals. Decision taken in fear that a new wave of infections will occur in those structures. Even employees of those institutes will now be able to get a fourth dose if they wish. Yesterday, after a long series of consultations, Ash had authorized the administration of the fourth dose to the immunosuppressed. In the meantime, the ministry of health has announced that the fifth wave is advancing and that yesterday the infections of Covid were about 5,000 (1000 more than the previous day) out of a total of 157,000 swabs.