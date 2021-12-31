Omicron, South Africa topped peak without significant increase in deaths (and lift curfew)

“There was a marginal increase in deaths in all provinces,” the note continues. Infections decreased by almost 30% last week (89,781), compared to the previous week (127,753). And hospital admissions fell in eight out of nine provinces. “Although the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, hospitalization rates have been lower than in previous waves,” the presidency stressed.

As for the announced relaxation of restrictions, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will monitor the situation and make changes if necessary or if hospital pressure rises.

Omicron, with a high number of mutations raising concerns about vaccine resistance, was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in late November. According to the World Health Organization, the variant is currently present in around 100 countries.

Extremely contagious, it also affects people who are vaccinated or who have already been infected with the virus. The African country officially most affected, South Africa, has reported more than 3.4 million cases and 91 thousand deaths from Covid since the beginning of the pandemic.