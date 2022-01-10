Omicron, Spain towards “flu-like” management. Sanchez: “Debate to bring to the EU”. Germany: “Now new measures”

While all of Europe is concerned about the possible consequences on health systems due to the rapid and massive spread of Omicron variant of the coronavirus, in Spain the president of the government, Pedro Sanchez, announces that Madrid is considering changing its approach to the pandemic which will also lead to a management plan that the local media have defined “More similar to that implemented for the flu”. The head of the executive maintains that “we must evaluate the evolution of Covid from the pandemic situation experienced so far towards that of one endemic disease“, Adding that this is“ a debate that we are trying to open at the European level ”.

According to the Iberian prime minister, the time has come to “respond with other tools, more related to vaccination or toself-protection with masks ”, recalling that over 90% of the population over 12 has completed the vaccination cycle. “The situation is not that of a year ago”, he stressed announcing that the Spanish government will buy about 344 thousand doses of the Pfizer’s oral anti-Covid drug: “It reduces the possibility of hospitalization of the most vulnerable Covid patients by 88%”, he concluded, also stating that the back to class in the presence of children and young people “it is safe”.

The attitude of other countries is different, such as Germany, where the Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach, believes that in the future new measures will be needed to counter the increase in Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant, while evaluating positively the decision to introduce the 2G plus (which will prevent access to bars and restaurants without testing for those who have not done the booster). “I think these measures will help – he said -, but this will not be enough to defeat Omicron. The cases will increase and new measures will be needed in due course ”.

Fears are also becoming more prevalent in Israel, where the premier Naftali Bennett hypothesized between 2 and 4 million positives (almost 40% of the population if the second data is calculated) in the fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the new mutation. In the last 24 hours there have been 21,500 new infections compared to 175 thousand tests, with a morbidity rate of 12.31%. To these should be added the 10 thousand positives that result, according to the media, from antigen tests. If that were the case, the total would rise to over 30,000.

While the government of Beijing is concerned about the smooth running of the next Winter Olympics to be held from 4 to 20 February, after the first outbreak of the Omicron variant in nearby Tianjin (2 cases) and two other infections connected and announced today ad Anyang, in Henan. The Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention advised residents of the capital not to visit Tianjin and those of the latter to avoid traveling to Beijing, asking commuters between the two cities to work from home. Since yesterday evening, train tickets on this route were no longer available online. The Center also ordered people arriving in Beijing from Tianjin since December 23 to report to residential communities, employers or hotels for health monitoring and Covid testing. For those arriving from high-risk areas of Tianjin, however, the provision is that of self-isolation at home.