Omicron spreads all over the world, the idea of ​​Austria: “500 euros to those who do the booster dose”

Omicron spreads all over the world and everywhere, from France to England passing through Italy, it makes the contagion curve skyrocket. All states are trying to speed up the rush to vaccines and third doses.

Who goes much further in terms of incentives is theAustria, who could soon resort to the most classic of weapons to break down the wall of skepticism. Money. In fact, the government of Vienna is seriously thinking of paying 500 euros in the form of a bonus spent to those who will undergo the booster dose. The proposal was put forward by the Social Democrats, the government said it was ready to speak: “It would be a positive sign”, said Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Experts and data on the other hand say that the third dose is the most effective antidote to the new variant, which is sowing panic almost everywhere.

There France today it did not break the record of new cases “stopping” at 206 thousand positives, 2 thousand less than the figure of 24 hours ago. But hospitalizations are growing exponentially, they are 18 thousand, a figure that has not been seen since May.

In Great Britain there are 180,000 infections per day, the government is ready to set up temporary field hospitals and has already identified the sites in which to build them to meet the growing need for beds. At the moment, the data on hospitalizations and intensive care are not of particular concern, but the growing numbers are alarming in anticipation of the coming weeks.

In Germany there is an important escalation of deaths, 383 in the last 24 hours. And we are preparing for the worst for January, as the Omicron wave has just begun to unfold its effects, it has come later than in other European countries.

New records are posted in Ireland, with 16,428 infections and in Argentina, which breaks through the ceiling of 40 thousand. TO New York there are 67 thousand new cases every day and because of the thousands of people in isolation, the subway has suffered stops and slowdowns on numerous runs. Also there Turkey with over 36,000 positives in one day, it returns to levels not seen since April.

However, apart from some limitations on the New Year celebrations, practically no country has restrictions that resemble the lockdown of the first waves. Both because there are vaccines and because of the danger of an economic fallout that would be disastrous.

(Unioneonline / L)

