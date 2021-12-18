Omicron spreads in New York, cases tripled in a week- Corriere.it

The Big Apple test of the variant in the USA. Mayor de Blasio announces the free distribution of 1 million masks and quick tests: “We have to move much faster”

The virus gallops in New York. Within a week, the infections tripled: 21,027 new cases reported on Friday, the highest figure ever recorded in a day since the start of the pandemic, when, however, there was no test available today.

“It is clear that Omicron is here in New York, in full force – said Mayor Bill de Blasio – This variant moves fast: we have to move much faster », he added announcing a plan to combat the virus that includes the free distribution of 1 million masks and 500 thousand quick swabs to do at home. Already last week, when the cases had started to rise, the obligation of masks in companies and in indoor places accessible without vaccination certificate had been restored.

For now, the new variant appears to infect more people in New York than in other parts of the country, notes Wafaa El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University. “This reminds me of March 2020 – consider the epidemiologist with the New York Times -. We are taking the first wave of Omicron in this country and, like the last time in New York, we will essentially be the testing ground for what this variant will do.“.

Infections in New York state have increased by 56% in the past 14 days and hospitalizations, swell below the peaks of the last two years, they grew by 25% over the same period. From Thursday, the positivity rate in New York rose to nearly 8%. There are only 178 confirmed cases of Omicron, because only a small fraction of the positive results are sequenced to determine the virus strain. However, the trend of infections shows a drastic change in the presence of the virus in the metropolis. For weeks, infections have been growing due to a winter wave driven by the Delta variant. But the surge in recent days is due to rapidly spreading Omicron, experts agree.