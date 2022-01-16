Omicron, still a sleep disorder as a symptom: night sweats

A new symptom could be related to Covid, and always concerning night rest. After sleep paralysis, in fact, it has been noted that many patients also have marked night sweats.

“Watch out for night sweats as a sign of having a molecular swab,” said the doctor Amir Khan of the National Health Service of the United Kingdom.

“It could be the virus that has an impact on sleep regulation in the brain, as neurological effects have been reported by Covid. – affirms al Mail Online the doctor Kat Lederle, expert in sleep therapy. The scientist, however, is convinced that sleep paralysis And night sweats are mostly due to “the stress of major changes in the way we are living our lives.”

According to a British research published in the British Medical Journal and conducted by King’s College London in collaboration with the company Zoe, engaged in epidemiological studies on the Covid-19 pandemic, there are 5 most common symptoms: in addition to a runny nose and a sense of fatigue, there are also headaches, sneezing and sore throats.

The research is coordinated by the English epidemiologist of King’s College Tim Spector who coordinates the Zoe project, an app in which 4 million citizens are enrolled and indicate the symptoms of the infection. According to Spector, sneezing or sinusitis should not be underestimated at all, because behind what might seem like a normal cold the virus could be hiding.

Omicron, other symptoms

To the list of symptoms, the British government has also added fever, cough and loss of smell and taste, although in reality they are much more common to the other variants and therefore less noticeable with Omicron. With Delta, for example, 41% of positives no longer smelled smells and 41% tastes, with Omicron these percentages drop to 12% and 23%.

