Omicron still sends the stock exchanges in red, eyes fixed on oil on the day of Opec +

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) Weak European stock markets, after the good performance on the eve of the day. After all, yesterday, December 1, 2021, Wall Street folded sharply especially in the last hour of trading, after the US authorities announced the first case of Omicron variant detected in the United States, to be precise in California. The Dow Jones lost 1.34%, the S&P 500 1.18% and the Nasdaq 1.83%. The Tokyo Stock Exchange has also lost share. Milan loses about 1%, the spread is around 135 points. On the macro front, investors await the numbers on unemployment in the Eurozone and on requests for subsidies in the United States, an important thermometer of the effects of the pandemic on the economy. Tomorrow, Friday 3 December, the US labor market trend in November will also be announced.

Inflation and pandemic still in the foreground

After the break on the eve, concerns about the progress of the pandemic, with the Omicron variant, and doubts about the moves of central banks, struggling to fight inflation, have returned to the fore. On the health front, the top White House advisor on coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, created unease by asserting that Omicron could be more transmissible and which could exceed the protection given by the vaccine. For now, however, there is no data. In addition, those who have contracted the variant show only mild symptoms. In the United States, however, the Biden administration is preparing a new squeeze on entrances, with the obligation of a negative swab in the 24 hours before arrival even for the vaccinated. Anyway WHO believes that closing borders will not stop the spread international version of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and could indeed have counterproductive effects on the fight against the pandemic. Concern for the future moves of central banks also remains in the background, in light of the fact that inflation continues to run and therefore, as Fed number one Jerome Powell pointed out, it is no longer simply transitory. The banker has announced that the US bank will discuss in December whether to anticipate the tapering, which should end in June 2022. Analysts also fear that rates may be tightened as early as next year. Yesterday, however, final Treasury rates fell: those at ten years, after having been on the rise for a long time and having exceeded the 1.50% threshold, fell below 1.44%, reflecting fears of an economic slowdown. Today they stand at around 1.44%.

At Piazza Affari, Diasorin floats, down St

In Piazza Affari almost all the main price list is in red, while it floats around the Diasorin parity, exposed on the diagnostics for Covid-19. In the queue Stmicroelectronics, after the rally on the eve of the day. The shares are also affected by the fact that Apple has signaled a possible slowdown in demand for the new iPhone 13. Finecobanks and Exors are also losing share, the latter being popular on the eve of the indications that emerged during Investor Day. president John Elkann stressed that next year the holding company will have ten billion in cash, of which 9 billion will be used for investments. Stellantis, despite being weak, does not suffer from indomnan shocks in the data on car sales in November (-24.6% the market and -33.3% those of the group, which in any case recorded a + 6.3% since the beginning of the year ). Outside the Ftse Mib, the profit-taking on Banca Mps after the rally on the eve of the eve should be noted.

Eyes on oil on OPEC day

The trend in the price of crude oil attracts attention while waiting for the decision of the OPEC + countries on production. The WTI is up well, although it closed down yesterday, reflecting fears about the economy, which could be held back by Omicron, and also by data on US inventories, which decreased. In November, the value of the wti left almost 21% on the parterre, accusing the largest monthly decline since March 2020, or the beginning of the pandemic. On the exchange rate, the euro is confirmed above $ 1.13 and changes hands at $ 1.1314 (1.1313 at yesterday’s close) and at 128.107 yen (from 128.27). The dollar / yen is at 113.234.

Tokyo loses 0.65%

The Tokyo Stock Exchange also closed lower, in the wake of Wall Street. The Nikkei index finished trading at 27,753.37 points, losing 0.65%. To drag the shares of the main Japanese index down there are issues that concern the markets globally, namely the fears about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of Covid and the possibility that the US Federal Reserve, in the mid-month meeting, to counteract the inflation accelerates tapering, the reduction of the asset purchase program.