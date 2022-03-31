Omicron subvariant BA.2 is the most dominant in the United States, says the CDC

The CDC specified that 65% of Americans have the complete vaccination schedule.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron is the dominant one of Covid-19 in the United States. It is estimated that it represents more than half of the cases among the variants of the coronavirus that circulate in the country.

On Monday, the CDC announced that the “stealth” variant of Omicron was discovered in nearly 55% of samples submitted to genetic sequencing in the past week, the Independent reported.

According to scientists, the rapid growth in cases of BA.2 is due to its different key mutations. The spike protein gene on its surface contains eight mutations that are not in BA.1. The researchers concluded that those mutations have caused BA.2. be more transmissible although it does not necessarily circumvent antibody protection or cause more severe disease.

The spread of BA.2 in the United States continues at a rate similar to that of new infections in China and parts of Europe in recent weeks. The emergence of the subvariant comes at a time of relaxation of public health measures, including mask and vaccine requirements.

Top White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci predicted there was a chance of a rebound in BA.2-related infections.

Likewise, Fauci declared on March 20 for ABC’s This Week that “this is not the time to declare victory, because this virus has fooled us before and we really have to be prepared for the possibility that we have another variant.”

The CDC noted that BA.2 it accounts for nearly three-quarters of new Covid-19 infections in New England.

To address the subvariant, health officials have emphasized that current vaccination schedules against emerging variants of Covid-19 provide protection to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

Currently, 65% of Americans, which would be more than 217 million people, have the complete vaccination schedule, according to the CDC, of ​​which nearly 97 million people have received at least one booster dose. On the other hand, about 23% of Americans have not received any doses.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized on Tuesday the second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for people over 50 years of age.

