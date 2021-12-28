Omicron, symptoms of the mild (and short-lived) variant in vaccinated people – Corriere.it

from Laura Cuppini

According to the World Health Organization, nine out of ten patients have common ailments. The first data of the English Zoe Covid project

The hypothesis that the Omicron variant (which began to spread in several countries on November 26) causes milder symptoms than the Delta

. It will take more time to confirm this data, but the hope that the downward phase may have begun that will lead us to a peaceful coexistence with Sars-CoV-2. Shortly before Christmas it was the WHO Europe (World Health Organization) regional director, Hans Kluge, who stated that based on the first reported cases of Omicron, 89% of subjects reported common symptoms: cough, sore throat, fever. Today, especially in the vaccinated, it can be difficult to distinguish a mild form of Covid from the flu or a simple cold: it is all the more necessary to contact your doctor, in case of symptoms, and follow the prescribed therapies, after taking a molecular swab.

The risks for the unvaccinated However, it seems to be possible to state that, in vaccinated with 2 or 3 doses, the infection is manifesting itself as a mild and short-lived flu. The symptoms – although varying from person to person – last a few days, then disappear. It is more difficult to say what Omicron infection may entail in the unvaccinated: as we have learned, Covid is a lottery and it is not always possible to predict who will have severe forms. In the latest report from the Higher Institute of Health we read that the risk of hospitalization in intensive care for the unvaccinated compared to those who received the third dose 85 times greater for those over 80, 12.8 times greater for the 60- 79 years old, 6.1 times higher for 40-59 year olds.

When you need the tampon Omicron has burned the times – he told al Courier service Sergio Abrignani, full professor of General Pathology and Immunology at the State University of Milan and director of the Romeo and Enrica Invernizzi Institute -. In Britain they estimated the doubling time of infections with the new variant of three days. It infects a lot, although fortunately on the vast majority of vaccinated it seems to manifest itself with symptoms similar to a mild flu. As for swabs, it is reasonable to do them if the law requires it – added the immunologist -. Then when there are symptoms that suggest a Covid-like disease. Finally 4-5 days after contact with a positive. And to determine when a positive patient becomes negative. In all other situations, there is a scruple dictated by individual sensitivity and sometimes by one’s own anxiety. Let’s not abuse it.

Loss of taste and smell In the UK, the Zoe Covid project monitors the progress of the pandemic via an app in which patients (around 4 million) can describe their symptoms. As reported by the Guardian

, most users in the past few weeks have reported runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat. 50% of those who had symptoms attributable to colds tested positive for Covid, but we do not know how many of these people were vaccinated. According to Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London who heads the Zoe Covid project, three classic symptoms of Covid – high fever, persistent cough, loss of taste and smell – they would be less frequent in the face of the increasing diffusion of the Omicron variant. The data of the Zoe project, published on the British Medical Journal

, will in any case be confirmed in comparison with a wider audience of patients. The same authors note that these are very partial first indications based on the positive cases observed in London, where the Omicron variant is much more widespread than in the rest of Great Britain.

Cold symptoms Spector goes so far as to ask the British Health Authority to update (and expand) the list of symptoms for which a SARS-CoV-2 infection is suspected: Zoe’s data clearly shows that in most cases the infection occurs. shows similar to the common cold, with sore throat, runny nose and headache. An indirect confirmation comes from a study conducted at the University of Hong Kong, according to which Omicron is able to replicate quickly in the bronchi (therefore in a higher part of the respiratory tract), much less in the deep lung tissue.

There are no scientific studies yet In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently indicate cough, fatigue and congestion or a runny nose as the most frequent symptoms of Covid. Even in the US, the loss of taste and smell is currently less widespread than with previous variants of the coronavirus. The epidemiologist Katherine Poehling, consultant of the CDC, notes that the symptoms identified so far are based on some positive cases and not on scientific studies. It is premature to talk about symptoms because there are still no reliable data published.Handle the virologist Francesco Broccolo, of the University of Milano Bicocca. On the other hand, what the data from Scotland and Northern Europe indicate, continues the virologist, that the cases caused by the Omicron variant are associated with a decidedly lower hospitalization, estimated at two thirds less, but it is not clear whether this is due to vaccination coverage. or to a lesser virulence than Omicron.