Omicron symptoms: runny nose and fatigue

Runny nose and tiredness: at the moment these are the symptoms that would seem most frequently associated with Omicron variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, but the data in this regard are still preliminary and very few.

The first come from the British research published in the British Medical Journal and conducted by King’s College of London in collaboration with the company Zoe, engaged in epidemiological studies on the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the research, there are five main symptoms: runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat. The same authors of the article note that these are only initial and very partial indications, based on the positive cases observed in London, where the Omicron variant is much more widespread than in the rest of Great Britain. The British government then added fever, cough, and loss of smell and taste to the list, although these symptoms are more associated with the Alpha variant.

Cough, tiredness and runny nose are, in that order, the symptoms indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC), according to which the loss of taste and smell are less common. The epidemiologist Katherine A. Poehling, consultant of the CDC, however, observes that the symptoms identified so far are based on the data observed in some positive cases and not on scientific studies. “It is premature to talk about symptoms because there are still no reliable data published” also for the virologist Francesco Broccolo, of the University of Milan Bicocca.

Instead, what the data from Scotland and Northern Europe indicate, continues the virologist, is that “the cases caused by the Omicron variant are associated with asignificantly lower hospitalization, estimated two thirds less, but it is not clear whether this is due to the vaccination coverage or to a lower real virulence of Omicron “, he added referring to characteristics of the virus such as greater transmissibility, escape from neutralizing antibodies generated by the vaccine and greater ability to replicate .

