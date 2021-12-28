Omicron takes Europe: contagion boom, 180 thousand in France

HOLLIE ADAMS via Getty Images A shopper wearing a facemask to combat the spread of Covid-19, walks along Oxford Street in London on December 28, 2021. (Photo by Hollie Adams / AFP) (Photo by HOLLIE ADAMS / AFP via Getty Images)

Up to two or three times more contagious than the Delta variant, but less severe, at least according to the most recent studies conducted by Imperial College London and the University of Edinburgh, Omicron is rampant in Europe. And it manages to evade vaccines, even infecting immunized people.

The first days after the Christmas holidays there are record cases in many countries of Europe, such as France with 180,000 infections in the last 24 hours and England which has almost 130,000. Portugal also reports record infections, despite a high percentage of the population vaccinated, and Italy, which has reached 78 thousand cases per day, never so many since the start of the pandemic.

Scandinavia is among the European regions that is facing a rapid rise in infections. In fact, Denmark records the highest rate of infections in the world: out of 100,000 inhabitants, 1,612 are positive for Covid. And Finland, after a lightning-fast meeting of the government, has decided to run for cover by banning, with some exceptions, the unvaccinated from entering the country.

France

France reported a record 179,807 new cases in the past 24 hours, by far the highest number since the start of the pandemic. The previous record of 104,611 was set on Saturday.

The country has announced new anti-Covid measures in an attempt to stem the surge in infections. From January 3, 2022, working from home will be mandatory for at least three days a week for those who can, while public gatherings will be limited to 2,000 people indoors, and 5,000 outdoors.

England

The UK reported a record 129,471 new cases, following the words of Prime Minister Boris Johnson who said he had no new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

This figure is the highest ever recorded, and up from the 98,515 cases reported yesterday. The previous record of daily infections was 122,186 as of December 24, 2021.

The data is not complete as it does not include the figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland due to differences in reporting practices during the Christmas holidays. The 12,378 cases reported for Wales include data that would normally have been reported in the previous days. So the real figures are likely to be higher.

Denmark

Denmark has the highest rate of Covid infection in the world, with 1,612 cases per 100,000 people. The country of 5.8 million people reported a new record Monday for daily infections and now has the highest incidence on record. The new daily cases for the first time were 16,164, on the 130,686 PCR tests, giving a positivity rate of 12.4%.

Since last week, the Omicron variant has been the dominant form of the virus in the country. According to the numbers of Our World in Data, Denmark is also among the countries that carries out the most tests per resident.

Portugal

Portugal reported a record of 17,172 new cases in the past 24 hours, beating the previous high of 16,432 that had been recorded at the end of January 2021.

With around 87% of its 10 million inhabitants vaccinated and nearly 2.4 million people receiving the third dose, Portugal has one of the highest Covid vaccination rates in the world. Despite this, official data show that the Omicron variant accounts for 61.5% of all new cases in the country.

Spain

Fueled by the Omicron variant, cases in Spain have soared in the past month, pushing the nationwide 14-day incidence to a record 1,206 cases per 100,000 people on Monday, a five-fold increase since early December.

Updating the Covid data after a four-day hiatus, the country’s health authorities reported 214,619 new cases and 120 deaths since Thursday on Monday evening.

The government reintroduced a mandate for outdoor masks last week, but has so far not attempted to re-impose tougher national restrictions. However, regional administrations, which are responsible for implementing their own health policy, have introduced measures ranging from a night curfew in Catalonia to limits on social gatherings and bar opening hours.

Greece

Greece reported a new daily record of 21,657 Covid cases today, more than double the day before, which was already a record 9,284 cases on Monday. In turn, that figure was more than double that of Sunday, 4,036.