Omicron, Tesla, Bitcoin – What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – Here are the top five things to watch in the financial markets on Wednesday, December 29.

1. A surge in Omicron cases

Risk appetite could rise as the year draws to a close, but so do Covid cases. This means trading could be volatile as investors prepare for the new year.

The weekly update of the World Health Organization, published yesterday, shows that the number of new infections from Covid rose by 57% in Europe in the week before December 26 and by 30% in the Americas region.

In the lead was France, with the highest daily number in Europe, 179,807 cases yesterday, but also Italy, Greece, Portugal and England recorded record numbers.

Although there are travel restrictions in Europe, many regional governments are reluctant to implement generalized lockdowns again, based on studies suggesting that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is less dangerous than the previous Delta variant.

2. Rising stocks; spotlight on Omicron

Equities are expected to open slightly higher this Wednesday, continuing the recent rally in optimism that the Omicron variant will not be as economically damaging as feared.

At 5:25 ET (10:25 GMT), i are up 45 points, or 0.1%, i go up 10 points, or 0.2% and i are up 60 points, or 0 , 4%.

The blue chip index closed nearly 100 points higher yesterday, on its fifth straight day, while the and the fell marginally.

The number of Covid cases rises in the United States, with more than 4.1 million cases this month, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, well above 2.54 million in November.

In company news, Apple (NASDAQ 🙂 has suspended iPhone production line operations in Foxconn, Sriperumbudur, India, due to poor working conditions, while JD.com (NASDAQ :). Com has increased its buyback plan. of shares from 2 to 3 billion dollars.

3. still too centralized

Recent Bitcoin sales continue this Wednesday as the world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency plummets more than 3% to $ 47,668. This is after yesterday’s more than 6% plummet, meaning the digital currency has lost 31% from the year’s high of $ 69,000 on November 10.

The cryptocurrency market has been the focus of investor attention this year, with Bitcoin reaching the $ 1 trillion market value for the first time in February.

According to a new study, after more than 12 years of existence, Bitcoin holdings are still concentrated in the hands of a few people. According to the study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, in fact, the top 1% of Bitcoin owners own 27% of the 19 million Bitcoins currently in circulation.

4. Tesla selling pressure eases (NASDAQ 🙂

Investors in Tesla, the American electric car maker, will be happy to hear that CEO Elon Musk has exercised all of his options expiring next year, potentially signaling an end to his share sale.

Tesla’s stock lost a quarter of its value when Musk asked his Twitter (NYSE 🙂 followers in November whether or not he should sell 10% of his holdings.

5. Crude aided by falling US inventories

Prices stabilize Wednesday after rallying the previous session, with sector data pointing to a steep decline in US inventories, suggesting continued demand from the world’s largest consumer.

At 5:25 am ET, US crude oil futures are down 0.1% to $ 75.92 a barrel, while US crude futures are up 0.1% to $ 78.78 a barrel. Both contracts are trading close to one-month highs.

Data released last night revealed that US inventories fell 3.1 million barrels in the week ending December 24.

Official US data is expected later in the day and, if the decline is confirmed, it would be the fifth in a row, the longest streak since September.

The global recovery from the Covid pandemic, despite the increase in the Omicron variant, coupled with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ cautious approach to restoring supplies, is pushing crude oil to its largest annual increase in over a decade.

OPEC and its allies, including Russia, a group known as OPEC +, will meet next week to assess production policy for early 2022.