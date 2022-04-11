Omicron, the 6 “new” symptoms to understand if you have covid

Omicron – with sub-variants Xe and Xj, Delta. Among the classic (and most common) symptoms of Covid the national health systems of the different countries have recognized several: fever, persistent cough, or loss of taste or smell. And many more have been added over the course of the pandemic. So much so that, for example, the British SSN has recently added nine more to the list of official ones. But recent studies and research, also in Great Britain, do not they identified a further 6 “unusual”.

For over two years, the National Health Service (NHS) – the UK’s national health system – has reported on its COVID-19 pandemic portal only three symptoms related to the infection, namely dry and persistent cough, fever and loss / alteration of smell (anosmia) and taste (ageusia).

We’ve been sharing the wider symptoms of COVID for almost 2 years because we were following the science, provided by the amazing ZOE contributors! NHS finally recognizing that there are more -hopefully now people are aware it help bring down COVID numbers from record highs https://t.co/WojuaXUBXG – Tim Spector MD (Prof) (@timspector) April 4, 2022

New symptoms added by the National Health Service are shortness of breath, constant fatigue throughout the day (“feeling exhausted”), body aches generalized, headache, ache throatrunny or stuffy nose, loss of appetite, diarrhea, accuse general weakness. These are all generic symptoms that can also be associated with other respiratory diseases, such as colds, flu and parainfluenza syndromes, but which are now officially associated with a possible covid case.





Last updated: Monday 11 April 2022, 19:52







© REPRODUCTION RESERVED