Omicron, the 8 symptoms that detect the variant: what they are, transmissibility

Omicron is now predominant in Italy and there are symptoms, as many as 8, which according to a study conducted in South Africa are present in patients infected with the variant in question.

Symptoms

The symptoms that should not be underestimated are, according to the study, back pain in the lumbar area, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, headache, fatigue, sneezing, night sweats and muscle aches. As a report by the UK Health Security Agency also notes, the loss of taste and smell and fever are rarer, while the peak of transmissibility would occur later than the other variants. Based on the responses of some patients on their symptoms, it emerged, for example, that sore throats are more frequent in those infected with Omicron (53% versus 34% in Deltas).

Transmissibility

Regarding the transmissibility of the Omicron variant, a report by the Japanese National Institute for the Study of Infectious Diseases indicates that the “maximum” phase of viral spread would occur much later than for other variants. The peak transmissibility of Omicron, according to the report published on BMJ, was observed 3-6 days after the appearance of symptoms or the diagnosis of the disease.

Omicron survives 8 days on plastic objects

A new study on Omicron could help explain its speed of spread: this variant of the coronavirus, according to some research, appears to maintain the ability to infect even after being in the environment for a long period of time, up to 8 days.

