Omicron, the 8 telltale symptoms

There are at least eight symptoms that indicate that the Omicron variant may have affected and which should not be underestimated. The official infected in Italy are over 2 million, but there could be more. How to know if the variant has infected us? This is explained by a South African study, carried out on 78,000 cases of infections due to Omicron.

The eight red flags are: sore throat, lower back pain, runny nose and congestion, headache, fatigue, sneezing, night sweats and muscle aches.





Omicron, eight symptoms not to be underestimated

Initially, symptoms associated with Omicron were mainly sore throat, nasal congestion, dry cough and back pain. Now the orientation of scholars around the world seems to have shifted. The latest variant is no longer a novelty and the various researches have provided a clearer picture on the issue.

Among the novelties there is undoubtedly night sweats. Instead, as reported by “The Sun”, doctors seem to converge on the runny nose and muscle aches. Some of the older known symptoms don’t seem to be present as much with the new variant. These include loss of smell and taste less often reported in connection with Omicron. Fever is also less common, but it’s still a symptom.

What are the other symptoms?

Omicron has long been the predominant variant in the world, but not the only one. The symptoms listed above aren’t the only ones to watch out for. Diarrhea, as well as confusion, loss of appetite, rashes and sore eyes are some of the telltale symptoms of Covid, also recognized by the WHO.