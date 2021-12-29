Omicron, the analysis of Cdc on a cluster: “Incubation lasts less than the other variants: about three days”

When does the incubation last if you are infected with the Omicron variant from SARS-CoV-2? A preliminary answer comes from a study on a small outbreak recorded in Nebraska (USA) and published in the weekly bulletin of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (the US federal agency for disease control and prevention). The analysis of a chain of infections that occurred in a family with the unvaccinated index patient returned from Nigeria suggests that the incubation period is shorter than in previous versions of the virus: about three days.

The study involved a cluster started by a 48-year-old man who had already had Covid-19 symptomatically in November 2020. Five other family contacts were subsequently infected: a person vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech (the second received in August 2021) and with previous Covid-19 infection in November 2020; three other family members not vaccinated but, also, with previous Covid-19 infection in November 2020; finally an unvaccinated family member who had mild symptoms in November 2020 but tested negative. The symptoms reported by the family were similar or milder than those experienced during their first infection a year ago. The unvaccinated patient who tested negative in 2020 had cough, joint pain, congestion, fever and chills. No one requested hospitalization, which wasn’t even needed for the first infection in 2020.

From the analysis of this cluster, the researchers conclude that the incubation time of the infection is about three days, shorter than that of the Delta variant, which was around four days, and that of the Sars Cov 2 virus, longer than five. In recent days, the American CDCs have updated the indications for quarantine reducing it, for asymptomatic patients, to 5 days in consideration of the scientific evidence which shows that the new version of the virus is transmitted from 1-2 days before the onset of symptoms to 2-3 days after the onset of the same.

The study confirms an increased potential for reinfection. And, the note reads, “although few clinical descriptions of Omicron infections are available, it has been reported mild disease among vaccinated patients. It is not known whether the mild clinical syndromes or differing symptom descriptions are the result of existing immunity or altered clinical features associated with Omicron infection. The five reinfections, including one after full vaccination, could be explained by decreased immunity, Omicron’s potential for partial immune evasion, or both. The conclusions drawn from these observations are limited by the small sample size. More data will be needed to fully understand the epidemiology of the Omicron variant ”.

