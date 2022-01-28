Omicron, the “Breath test” arrives from Spain capable of detecting the virus from the breath: it is like a breathalyser

A breakthrough in pandemic management could soon come, as far as testing is concerned: molecular and antigenic swabs could be joined by a new tool. It is a device capable of detecting Covid through the breath. It works like a breathalyser and has been tested in Spain. The first breath test for Covid-19 is carried out by a Spanish company specialized in the diagnostic field: Rhogen Laboratorios.

Test to detect the virus from the breath

This is the DSA Breath PassTM, which can detect the infection in just 2 minutes. The breath passes through a mouthpiece connected to a portable device that analyzes any changes in volatile organic compounds (VOCs), showing the result in record time on the screen of the mobile app to which it is connected. It is the fastest screening method in the world and has obtained the European Union medical certificate and approval after clinical trial studies conducted in Spain. During the trial, carried out at the University Hospital of Jerez de la Frontera, the DSA Breath PassTM gave better results than most antigen tests.

Llega el test de aliento to detect the covid https://t.co/wytdrFjWd0 – El Periódico (@elperiodico) January 28, 2022

Covid, school: off the certificate, now the negative swab is enough

Traveling in Europe will now be easier: Green pass and tampons, here are the new rules

“It is likely that we will begin to live in a scenario characterized by the need to establish routine checks to keep the incidence of Covid-19 under control. The breath test is a very useful tool for companies, educational centers, public administrations and other organizations that can establish effective and non-invasive protocols », underlines Enrique Suay, commercial director of Rhogen Laboratories.

«Reliability even outside of laboratory analyzes is the other great advantage of this type of test, and what makes it more effective. Indeed, the creators of antigen tests emphasize the high reliability of these detection methods, but the accuracy decreases outside the laboratory, ”emphasizes the manager. Furthermore, the breath test would have a much lower cost than swabs. And it appears to be able to detect the infection from the first day of contagion. “Human defense mechanisms begin immediately after infection, so the biological markers generated by the metabolism with its immune response appear in the exhaled breath in the first 24 hours – adds Suay – Breath test technology is able to detect these markers, therefore it is particularly recommended for the early diagnosis of asymptomatic and pre-asymptomatic cases, a useful data to make checks in work spaces, in places with a high flow of people, or in the entrances to particularly critical areas, such as clinics or homes, safer of care. Furthermore, its use has been tested on patients of all ages, so it can also be part of school health protocols ».

Last December, a team of American researchers from Brown University in Providence had also developed a test capable of detecting SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the breath. The device was able to capture the RNA of the virus expelled with the air and the droplets of saliva and, through exposure to a mix of enzymes and mineral oils, transform it into DNA to be subjected to PCR, the chain reaction of the polymerase used for the diagnosis of molecular swabs. The detection time was therefore longer than the Spanish test and the effectiveness was slightly lower than the nasopharyngeal swab.