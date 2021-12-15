Omicron, the European Center for Diseases: “Vaccines will not be enough to prevent the impact, too many countries with low levels of immunized”

In the current situation “the only one vaccination will not allow prevent impact “ from the Omicron variant, because “there will be no time to fill the vaccination gaps still existing “. It is therefore “urgent” to undertake “Strong actions” to “reduce transmission” and “alleviate the heavy burden on health systems”, thus protecting the majority vulnerable in the next months. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) launches the definitive alert in view of the wave of the new variant on the Old Continent, where in all probability it will definitely take hold between the end of 2021 and the new year.

“Countries have different answer options in view of the holiday season in the current situation ”, said the director of the ECDC Andrea Ammon. “Quick is needed reintroduction And reinforcement of the non-pharmaceutical interventions – explained the number one of the Agency – to reduce the Delta transmission in progress, slow down the spread of the Omicron variant and keep the burden related to Covid-19 manageable ″. Therefore, indicating the use of masks, the telework, to avoid gatherings, reduce crowding on public transport, stay at home in case of illness, keep measures of hygiene hands and respiratory tract and ensure adequate ventilation in enclosed spaces. “Countries can expect one strong resumption of cases if they revoke these interventions, ”Ammon added.

“Vaccination remains one key component of the multilevel approach necessary to reduce the impact of Omicron, also addressing the ongoing circulation of the Delta variant “, points out the institution, recalling that the booster they will be able to increase the protection. “Communication activities remain vital” of the risk associated with Covid, “Which emphasize the continuing importance of being fully vaccinated and seeking one additional dose or vaccine booster “. Just as “it remains essential to report the data to the ECDC and monitor theefficacy of vaccines to fill gaps in acquaintances on the emerging variant ”, adds the document.

Also because the impact of Omicron on health systems, according to the ECDC, will be important: “It is believed that it can cause further hospitalizations And deaths, in addition to those already envisaged by the previous forecasts which only consider the Delta ”, is explained in the update to its rapid assessment of the risk linked to Covid in the EU area. The explanation according to the Agency is simple: “Even if the severity of the disease caused by Omicron was same or inferior to that of Delta, the greater transmissibility and the consequent exponential growth of the cases – points out the European body – will quickly overcome any benefit of a potentially reduced severity “.

And the community broadcast of the variant is “already in progress” and “in the next 2 months a further rapid increase of cases from this new mutation is expected”. And, although the Delta is currently still the most popular variant, “according to the forecasting models and based on the growth advantage and level of immune escape, Omicron is likely to become the dominant variant within the first two months of 2022 ″, explains the ECDC in its analysis. On the basis of the Agency’s forecasts, the President of the EU Commission stands before the European Parliament in plenary session Ursula von der Leyen the Commissioner for Health said she was worried Stella Kyriakides he added that member states “must take the right decisions based on science and with public health as a priority ”. Kyriakides therefore urged “to plan immediately the increase of capacity health care ”and to“ ensure that public health measures are reintroduced and strengthened and that vaccinations are rapidly increased ”.

From the analysis of the EU agency, the commissioner emphasizes, “it is clear that the next few months will be difficult, greater transmissibility will lead to an increase in cases, further hospitalizations, hospitalizations in intensive care and deaths “. With “the Christmas holidays approaching”, adds the commissioner, “we cannot throw precautions to the wind”. “We need the utmost respect for public health measures – he continued – combined with a rapid increase in recalls to face Omicron ”. But “too many Member States are still in delay and in four the share of the vaccinated population is still below 50% – concluded Kyriakides – And this is very worrying “.