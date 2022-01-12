Omicron: The FCI has updated the health protocol for the management of cycling races

The FCI (Italian Cycling Federation) has updated his on 10 January Health protocol prepared for the management of cycling races. It did so following the latest developments in the health emergency which, due to the Omicron variant, forced the competent bodies (Ministry of Health) to take appropriate measures. The Sports Department of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers also intervened and drafted the new ones on 3 January Guidelines for the organization of sporting events and competitions.

SUBJECTS INVOLVED

Until March 31, 2022 all people who for various reasons participate in a sporting event on a bicycle, carried out under the aegis of the FCI, obviously including runners of all categories depending on the health situation of the region in which the competition will take place, they must be in possession of:

White and yellow regions

– The valid basic Green pass

Orange regions

– The Green pass strengthened

ACCESS TO CHANGING ROOMS AND SHOWERS

If the cycling sporting event provides access to changing rooms and showers for all Regions (white, yellow, orange) until 31 March 2022, date of termination (except for extensions) of the national state of emergency, the obligation to use the Green strengthened pass.

MASTER OVER 50

The decision taken by the Government to oblige people over fifty to be vaccinated, including those who have reached their fiftieth birthday after the date of entry into force of the Decree, also has consequences in the sports field. Due to the Omicron variant in all Regions (white, yellow and orange) until June 15, all athletes in each category and all staff involved in the conduct of cycling races and training must be in possession of the reinforced Green Pass in progress. of validity.

PUBLIC AT CYCLING RACES

Until March 31st (barring extensions) public access to a sporting event such as a cycling race, in all regions (white, yellow and orange) is subject to the presentation of the reinforced Green Pass and the use of a mask. The FCI specifies that this obligation does not fall on subjects exempt by age from the vaccination campaign (under 12 years old) and on subjects exempt on the basis of suitable medical certification, issued according to the criteria defined by the Circular of the Ministry of Health.



TRAINING OUTSIDE THE SPORTS SITES

Those who are registered and train with their bicycle outdoors and outside the sports sites do not need to show either the Green pass or even the reinforced Green Pass.

FORMS

The FCI has also prepared the explanatory forms:

– FCI health protocol updated on 10 January 2022

– Circular of the Ministry of Health of 30 December 2021

– Self-declaration form for athletes and staff

– Self-declaration form for race organizers