Omicron, the first Italian case in Campania

AstraZeneca: pandemic recovery unlikely

The director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, the group that developed the AstraZeneca vaccine, expressed cautious optimism that existing sera are effective on Covid’s Omicron variant, deeming a resumption of the pandemic “unlikely”. Speaking on the BBC’s Today program Professor Andrew Pollard explained that “Most mutations of the Omicron variant are found in the same places in the spike protein as the other variants” against which the vaccines have been shown to be effective.

New York announces a state of emergency

The State of New York has announced a state of emergency in view of a possible surge in infections due also to the Omicron variant.

This was announced by the governor of the state, Kathy Hochul, specifying that the emergency will come into effect next Friday 3 December. “We continue to see signs of an increase this winter, and although the new Omicron variant has not been detected in New York, it is on its way.”

Currently, no cases of the Omicron variant have been registered in the United States. “Should it appear, we expect to identify it quickly,” reads a note from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The immunologist and advisor to US President Biden, Anthony Fauci, in an interview with Nbc, he said that he would not be surprised if it was already present in the United States: “We have not yet detected it, but when you have a virus that shows this level of transmissibility and you have travel-related cases already detected in other places, it is almost inevitable that it will arrive everywhere ».

Holland in alarm: 61 positives arrived from South Africa

Sixty-one people who arrived from South Africa on Friday morning – from Johannesburg and Cape Town – at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, tested positive for Covid. Local media reported this, citing the Dutch health service. These are the passengers of two KLM flights, on board of which there were a total of 592 people. According to media reports, it is not yet clear whether it is an Omicron variant.

The Ministry of Public Health of the Czech Republic announced that it had encountered an Omicron variant case after carrying out the case reviews. The prime minister, Andrej Babiš, explained that it is a woman who traveled to Namibia and then passed through South Africa and Dubai on her way back to the Czech Republic.

Yesterday, however, the report of the first case in Belgium, a young woman who developed symptoms 11 days after traveling to Egypt via Turkey, with no connection to South Africa or any other southern African country. The patient had a high viral load at the time of diagnosis. She was not vaccinated, nor had she been infected in the past. Also Israel registered a case as well as Hong Kong.

Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the medical statistics and epidemiology unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of Campus bio-medico di Roma, already activated on the study of the new variant. he said that according to data from South African laboratories “in the country, with the Omicron variant, there is an R0 of 1.34. This means that the epidemic is no longer under control. The phenomenon may be linked to the greater contagiousness of the new variant, but other elements such as the very low percentage of vaccination coverage in the country, about 20%, and the scarce use of anti Covid measures, very far from our standards. There are all the mutations of the single variants seen so far. All together on the same Spike protein. And, at least on the epidemiological level, Omicron at the moment seems to be in a rush ».