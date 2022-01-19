Omicron, the infection increases immunity but only in conjunction with two vaccine doses. This is why Covid parties are useless to get infected

Three doses of vaccine, two doses plus a previous infection or two doses plus a subsequent infection. These are currently the best weapons to defend against the Omicron variant. Conversely, infection alone without previous vaccination coverage appears not to be sufficient to create a complete barrier against virus attack. This is demonstrated by two different published preprint studies of Medrxiv that substantially lead to the same result. And that is why the (absurd) practice of the Covid party (parties to get infected on purpose so dear to the No vax) are useless for the purpose of immunization.

Omicron, the effectiveness of vaccines

In the first, conducted by the University of Arizona in Tucson, it is concluded that people who underwent three doses of the vaccine and those who took two doses after falling ill with Covid-19 possess Omicron protection conferred by the T cells of the all comparable to what they would have had against the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. A new confirmation of the effectiveness of the immune second line of defense against the latest variant of the coronavirus. The study compared the efficacy against the Omicron variant of the serum T cells of 250 people who had received two doses of the vaccine, 25 with three doses, 60 who had only contracted the infection, 45 with two doses after patients and also 32 samples taken before December 2019 and therefore never exposed to SARS-CoV-2.

Research has shown that overall the ability of lymphocytes to recognize and counter Omicron is comparable to that shown against the Wuhan virus. The protection afforded by three doses was equal to that seen in those who had taken two doses of the vaccine after becoming ill. On the other hand, the protective capacity of only two doses was lower, but not nil. “Overall, our results highlight the resilience of T cell responses generated in response to a pre-Omicron infection and / or Wuhan virus-derived spike protein vaccines in the face of Omicron variant B1.1.529,” researchers say. “It is tempting to speculate that this finding may in part explain the resistance to severe disease and death in Omicron infections.”

Infection alone is not enough to protect

Another study was conducted by researchers from the Gladstone Institutes; UC San Francisco, Curative Inc, CA Department of Public Health and UC Berkeley, always preprinted on Medrxiv. In this case, the analysis of human sera from cases of newly infected Omicron and Delta reveals an effective neutralization of all the crossed variants in the vaccinated individuals. Consequently, the results indicate that Omicron infection improves pre-existing immunity elicited by vaccines, but alone may not induce the same neutralizing response in unvaccinated individuals. In conclusion, the overall protection afforded by healing alone is significantly reduced against Omicron infection.