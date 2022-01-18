Omicron, the Israeli study on the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine: “It does not provide additional protection against contagion”

A study in 270 people to verify the effectiveness of the fourth dose of the vaccine. The first results arrive from Israel – the first country to start the campaign for the fourth injection. May it be Pfizer or Modern the anti Covid compound given the vaccine does not provide much additional protection against the contagion of the Omicron variant. In Israel, the fourth dose is intended for medical personnel, as well as frail people over 60 years of age.

Read Also Covid, present and future of vaccines: from existing ones updated for Omicron to the arrival of proteins (perhaps less disliked by no vaxes). The calls? “For those over 60 they will be annual”

“The growth in antibody levels that we see with Moderna and Pfizer – both developed with messenger RNA technology and both protective results compared to the Delta variant – is slightly higher than what we have seen after the third dose of the vaccine,” he explains. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Diseases unit of Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, who conducted the research. “Despite the increase in the level of antibodies, the fourth dose offers only a partial defense against the virus – explains the professor – we have seen many people infected with Omicron after the fourth dose. A little less than in the control group, but always a lot ”. According to Regev-Yochay, “the vaccine is excellent against Alpha and Delta variants, but not good enough for Omicron.”

The scientist stressed that the study is still at the preliminary stage and for this reason not all the data have been released. The research was conducted on 150 people who received a fourth dose of Pfizer 2 weeks ago. Another 120, who had taken three Pfizer doses, received a fourth dose of Moderna a week ago. This is the first research on the fourth dose also conducted with the combination of different vaccines, but the results of the two groups after a week appear very similar. The results open a reflection on the fourth dose strategy adopted in Israel. According to Regev-Yochay, it’s probably a good idea to give the fourth dose to high-risk groups. However, the current strategy could be corrected by only targeting older people.

Read Also Omicron, the virologist Silvestri: “Despite the reduced lethality it could cause important mortality. Vaccinate the under 5 as soon as possible “

Israeli health authorities will continue to administer a fourth dose of the vaccine said the director general of the Israeli health ministry. Nachman Ash, calling the results of the preliminary studies “unsurprising” given that some people have been infected with Omicron despite getting the fourth dose of the vaccine. In any case, he added when interviewed by Ynet, “we value that protection from severe morbidity, especially for the elderly and the population at risk, is still offered by the fourth dose of the vaccine. So I invite people to keep coming to get vaccinated ”. Israel has also seen an increase in Covid-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant and according to Ash “we will still have two or three difficult weeks ahead”, after which “we will have a drop in cases”.