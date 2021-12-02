Omicron, the ISS: “No evidence that it causes more serious disease.” Von der Leyen: stop the spread

Omicron variant, L’Iss try to clarify the new one variant discovered in South Africa: “No evidence that it causes more serious illness. And nIt is not yet clear whether it is more transmissible ”. L’Higher Institute of Health, in fact, he publishes a note on his website: “There is still no evidence that infection with Omicron causes a more serious disease than the others variants. At the moment – we read – it is not yet clear if the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the others, including the Delta“.

MORE INFORMATION

Omicron, “Mom and mother-in-law of patient zero (vaccinated) with low viral load: they cannot be sequenced”

Covid, today’s bulletin: 7,975 infections and 65 deaths. 2.9% positivity rate

“V accini, spacing and templates “

Even against the new Omicron variant, “the strategies to reduce the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, in addition to vaccination, remain the same: keep a distance of at least one meter from others, wear the mask with particular attention, especially in closed environments or crowded, coughing or sneezing into the elbow or into a handkerchief, frequent hand hygiene, ensure adequate ventilation of enclosed spaces. If you are eligible to receive a booster dose, the recommendation is to book it, while if you are not yet vaccinated, it is to book an appointment ”. The Higher Institute of Health recommends it, in an in-depth study dedicated to the new variant of Sars-Cov-2. “Achieving the highest possible vaccination rates remains the key strategy to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 and significant spikes in cases, as well as to reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging”, underline the ISS experts on the site.

Von der Leyen: “Do everything possible to stop the spread of Omicron”

“Omicron is a cause for concern. We need to vaccinate ‘, administer’ third doses, conduct tests and do everything possible to stop the spread. Laboratory analyzes and contact traceability are very important. The EU is fighting the pandemic together ». This was stated by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, after her conversation with the Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg on the Covid situation in Austria and in the EU.

Son to the Regions: “Administer 4.6 million doses from 1 to 12 December”

Administer 4.6 million doses from Wednesday 1 December to Sunday 12. It is the minimum number of daily inoculations throughout Italy advocated by the Commissioner for Emergency, Francesco Figliuolo in a circular addressed to the Regions on the target values ​​of the vaccination campaign. The daily peak of inoculations is expected on Monday and Tuesday 6 and 7 December and Thursday and Friday 9 and 10 December, with 450 thousand administrations.

Special flight for the return of Italians from South Africa

The Crisis Unit of the Farnesina and the Italian diplomatic-consular network in South Africa “are working to set up, quickly, a special commercial flight” Cape Town-Rome. You can read it on the website of the Italian Embassy in Pretoria. The flight “will be operated” if “a minimum number of passengers is reached”, notwithstanding the temporary suspension of air traffic from the country, and the cost of the ticket, “as an extraordinary commercial operation, will be borne by the passengers”. “Italian citizens residing in Italy before November 26, minor children, spouse or part of a civil union” can join.

Pfizer, our mutation-effective pill

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla expressed optimism on Monday about the likely efficacy of the Paxlovid covid pill against the Omicron variant as well. “Our treatment was designed with the arrival of new virus mutations in mind – Bourla told Cnbc – so this gives me a high level of confidence in the possibility that our oral therapy will not be limited by this new viral type. “. Pfizer has asked the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency for emergency authorization for the use of Paxlovid: the product blocks an enzyme necessary for Sars-Cov2 to replicate and has given good results in the clinical trial conducted.