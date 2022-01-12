Omicron, the new study on the risks of the variant: “Risk of hospitalization and death lower than 91% of Delta”

The Omicron variant causes less risk of hospitalization and death than the Delta mutation. Several preliminary studies have told us this in recent weeks and today, research from the University of California at Berkeley, published in pre-print on medRxiv. “Omicron carries a lower risk of hospitalization, the need for intensive care and death than the Delta variant,” explains the team of scientists who carried out a study different from all the others developed on Omicron so far. The research differs from many studies carried out to date on the aggressiveness of the Omicron variant: unlike all the other analyzes that had compared the trend of Omicron infection with what happened in the previous hated, the American study compares two groups of American patients who fell ill in December with Omicron or Delta.

The team of researchers collected data from 52,297 people infected with the Omicron variant e 16,982 with Delta. The analysis recorded the hospitalization of 235 patients with the Omicron variant (0.5%) And 222 (1.3%) with Delta variant. “They needed intensive care 7 patients who had contracted Omicron against i 23 infected with Delta, “the outsiders explain,” no one with Omicron needed mechanical ventilation against 11 got sick with Delta ». On the death front, the study in pre-print recorded 1 death in Omicron patients and 14 in Delta ones. “Finally, the duration of the hospitalization turned out 3.4 shorter days with Omicron », the text continues.

The conclusion of the University of California team is that ‘Omicron variant infections have been associated with reductions in 52%, 53%, 74% And 91% of the risk of any subsequent hospitalization: hospitalization with symptomatic disease, hospitalization in intensive care and death, compared to infections of the Delta variant ». They add: “Reductions in disease severity associated with Omicron variant infections were evident in both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients and among those with or without a prior documented SARS-CoV-2 infection.” The study funded by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will now have to be analyzed and approved by the scientific community and then officially published in one of the accredited industry journals.

Read also: