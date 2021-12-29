World

Omicron, the new symptom identified by the expert: “Here’s what it is”

Health emergency, symptoms of the Omicron variant. The risk represented in the world by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 remains “very high”. This was stated by the World Health Organization in its weekly epidemiological bulletin. And if the higher transmission capacity compared to Delta now seems supported by “reliable evidence”, WHO reiterates that still more data are needed to confirm the lower severity in terms of hospitalizations and deaths.

The South African variant, therefore, more contagious, but milder than the Delta, how to recognize it? Experts explain it. The symptoms could be confused with a cold, so the risk is to make it difficult to distinguish whether or not it is Covid or a seasonal virus. According to what emerges from the statements of Tim Spector, epidemiologist of King’s College, in the columns of the “Guardian”, a further alarm bell has been confirmed.

“Official websites still indicate that the sudden onset of a severe cough, fever and loss of smell and taste are the main signs of a coronavirus infection. And therefore an indication to test oneself and isolate “, says the expert also in the light of the data of the Zoe app:” On the contrary, for most people with Omicron, the disease is felt like a cold and begins with runny nose, sore throat and headache “.

According to what the expert said during an interview with the BBC: “To save lives, it is urgent and necessary to update the communication”. Therefore, Spector’s appeal is aimed in particular at those who accuse, in addition to the symptoms attributable to a cold, therefore a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat, also another alarm bell, namely loss of appetite.

The expert points out that “people who have these signs should not underestimate them. It is necessary that they do a test to possibly isolate themselves and not infect others “, reiterating that” the new variant presents with a runny nose and sneezing, headache, burning throat, bone pain and fatigue “.


