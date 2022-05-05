Omicron, the new variants put herd immunity at risk: here’s why

We hear less and less of Omicronthe variant of the coronavirus that led to a sharp increase in infections between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. Accomplices of the surge, the subvariants more contagious which, according to the hypotheses of Japanese scientists, could be considered real variants in themselves. In particular, the new variants, called Omicron 4 and Omicron 5, which have new features, such as the ability to reinfect those who have already been infected.

Omicron, the new variants put herd immunity at risk

Cases of positivity are on the rise: in Italy there are 47,039 positive cases, with a 14% positivity rate. There is a decline in hospitalizations, but they are staying increasing intensive care. According to Fiaso (Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals), health care is disposing of the Easter effect, which had led to a increase of 3.5% of hospitalizations now reduced by 5.7%.

Herd immunity, already wavering, is at risk: the danger of Omicron variants

The term herd immunity it has disappeared from our radar, but that does not mean that it has become less necessary to overcome the health crisis. It is also true that experts now speak of coexistence with the virus, assuming that in the coming years we will have to deal with it waves of seasonal Covid-19. The problem therefore is not so much the lack of herd immunity, but the difficulty in managing future vaccinations.

Herd immunity, already faltering, is even more at risk. The culprits are the sub-variants of Omicron, those called BA.4 and BA.5, namely Omicron 4 and Omicron 5, which in other countries are causing an increase in infections. Although many are vaccinated, around this time the risk of reinfection it’s taller. Indeed, as expressed by a research conducted in Japan, the two new variants of Omicron are capable of reinfecting who has already been infected with Omicron. Also another study, this time in pre-print (without review), discussed the possibility that vaccines may not be effective against subvariants and suggests doing boosters with targeted vaccines on Omicron (BA.1).

On Twitter, to spread the fear of a “immune escape“, has been Eric Topol, director and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute and lecturer in molecular medicine. On his profile, he discussed the sub-variants that are complicating the fight against Covid-19, namely Omicron 4 and Omicron 5. “Compared to BA.2 – we read in the study shown as an example – BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 show stronger immune escape from plasma of 3-dose vaccinees and, most surprisingly, of vaccinated BA.1 convalescents“.

The goal ofherd immunity it moves further and further away and Eric Topol heralds the arrival of a new wave, the fifth since the beginning of the health crisis.

Possibility of reinfection with Omicron: what changes with BA. 4 and BA. 5

According to Japanese scientists, the subvariants, with their characteristics, could be considered as gods real variants in itself. Eric Topol explains that the Omicron 2 variant (BA.2) was already more transmissible by 30% compared to the Omicron variant (in turn more transmissible than the previous dominant variant, i.e. Delta). In turn, BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 are more contagious than the + 25% And + 10%.

The second problem facing the current health crisis is the vaccination coverage. It’s still all to evaluate the impact that these variants may have on herd immunity, because they could in fact pierce the vaccine.



At present it is thought that the Omicron subvariants 4 and 5 they could be covered for 50% by the vaccine.