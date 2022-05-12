Omicron, the post-infection symptom that scares: “Annoying, it seems eternal”

Long Covid alarm, the symptom that does not disappear two years after recovery. In Italy the virus continues to circulate driven by Omicron and its variants. In yesterday’s bulletin, Wednesday 11 May, the new positives in the 24 hours were 42,249 compared to 294,611 swabs. The victims are 115. Hospitalizations are decreasing.

Meanwhile, studies are continuing on the so-called Long Covid, or those symptoms that persist even after the recovery from the disease. According to one research published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine and coordinated by the China-Japan Friendship Hospital, two years after hospitalization for Covid-19, more than half of patients report that they still have symptoms. One in particular. Let’s go into detail.

Omicron, the symptom that persists after infection

The scholars followed 1,192 people with Covid and hospitalized in Wuhan between January 7 and May 29, 2020, or during the first wave. The mean age was 57 years. After 24 months from hospitalization, 55% of patients accused at least one symptom related to the disease. The most common symptoms were fatigue and muscle weakness. Alarm bells reported by 52% of patients at 6-month follow-up and by 30% at two years.

In short, two years after the infection, 30% of hospitalized for Covid still accuse fatigue and weakness, the main symptoms of Long Covid. But there are also other red flags to watch for after infection that can indicate Long Covid. In addition to fatigue problems, they have been recorded sleep disturbances, poor quality of life in general and low exercise capacity, mental health problems, and increased use of health services.

24 months after hospitalization for Covid-19, sleep disorders still affected 31% of respondents. Patients reported other symptoms including joint pain, palpitations, dizziness and headache. Regarding mental health questionnaires, 35% of patients with Long Covid reported discomfort, 13% showed symptoms of anxiety and 11% of depression.

Long Covid, improvements after two years

In any case, the study shows that the physical and mental health of patients improves over time. Patients reporting symptoms after two years are 68% fewer than those who still had signs of Long Covid 6 months after recovery. “There is a clear need to provide ongoing support to a significant portion of people who have had Covid-19 and to understand how vaccines, emerging treatments and variants affect long-term health outcomes.“, he has declared Bin Cao, lead author, of the study. At the follow-up two years after infection, 89% of the participants had returned to their work anyway.