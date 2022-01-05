Omicron, the president of Poland is positive. France: “Health emergency in overseas territories”. Brazil, skip the Rio Carnival

The unbridled diffusion of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus also strikes one of the most awaited and loved events by Brazilians: for the second consecutive year the cancellation of the fashion shows of the Rio De Janeiro Carnival. This was communicated by the authorities of the Wonderful city: “The street carnival as it took place until 2020 will not take place in 2022,” said the mayor Eduardo Paes in a live broadcast on social networks, explaining the difficulties in controlling these celebrations in a period of increase in infections also due to holiday meetings. Meanwhile, in Poland the President of the Republic also tested positive for the virus, Andrzej Duda, who is now in isolation but “is fine, has no serious symptoms and is constantly followed by doctors”. The French government has instead declared today state of health emergency in the overseas territories and communities of Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Mayotte, Saint-Martin And Saint-Barthélémy due to a “notable increase” in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variation.

The decision of the Carioca junta was taken after a meeting with the representatives of the neighborhood musical groups, i blocos. The parade of the samba schools al Sambodromo it is for the moment confirmed for the end of February. Paes clarified that it was proposed to organize events in three different parts of the city, but i blocos they did not accept it. Instead, they intend to make him a “counter-proposal”, he added.

Hong Kong tries to run for cover and bans flights from 8 countries, as confirmed by the governor Carrie Lam: the ban concerns theAustralia, the Canada, the France, L’India, the Pakistan, the Philippines, the United Kingdom they United States. “Passenger flights from these countries will not be able to land in Hong Kong and people who have stayed in those countries will not be able to board flights to Hong Kong, including transit flights,” Lam told the media.

It’s the second year that Rio’s carnival has been canceled due to the pandemic, as, according to the city’s tourism department, around 2020 7 million people took part in street parties. Unsustainable numbers for the second country in the world most affected by the pandemic behind the United States, with approx 620 thousand dead for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the record of infections all over the world. After the impressive numbers recorded yesterday in France, Great Britain, United States and other countries, today too Holland, Argentina and Israel show unprecedented numbers since the start of the pandemic. The authorities of Buenos Aires they speak of 81,210 infections in the last 24 hours, double the previous day, with 49 deaths. Tel Avivinstead, it reports 11,978 new cases, the highest toll since the start of the pandemic. In the Netherlands finally, there are more than 24 thousand new cases of coronavirus.