Omicron, the risk of reinfection is well “10 times greater than with the Delta variant”

While from today there is the “Free all” with the end of state of emergencywe learn that con Omicron the risk of reinfection is well “10 times greater than with the variant Delta“. This can be seen from the survey entitled “Covid-19 Infection Survey” and conducted by the British National Statistics Office (ONS). Experts estimated reinfections in the UK between June 2020 and March 20, 2022. They found that between December 20, 2021 and March 20, 2022 – when the Omicron variant became dominant – the risk of reinfection was 10 times higher than to the period in which Delta was dominant, roughly from mid-May 2021 to December 19.

Omicron and risk of reinfection

Immunity to SARS-CoV-2, both natural and vaccine-induced, declines over time. Omicron, however, has been shown to be much more capable than other variants of evading the immune system. “The risk of reinfection with Omicron is far greater than with previous variants, and those who are not vaccinated are much more at risk of reinfection than those who are vaccinated,” said Sarah Crofts of the ONS.

SILERI – “Today the acute phase of the emergency of these two years ends, but the virus has not disappeared, so I call for caution and take the third dose”. Thus the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri, who spoke on TV at Storie Italiane, the in-depth program conducted by Eleonora Daniele on Rai1. Sileri once again stressed the importance of vaccines, even after the end of the state of emergency: “If vaccinations continue and behaviors continue to be virtuous – he added – we will be able to prevent a new wave in October”. On the relaxation of the restrictions, the undersecretary wanted to specify that “rightly the green pass will be progressively archived, but we need to be clear about the importance of the vaccine: you don’t have to get vaccinated to get the green pass – he stresses – you need to get vaccinated to protect yourself from the virus. It is science that guides politics ».

THE OPINION OF PREGLIASCO – the message “it must be confident and positive. But just as you do with the hot water tap, which we are now opening, being careful not to get burned, we may have to close this tap and it is important to say it, at least as a hypothesis, hoping that it does not happen.“to remind you that the difference will make “everyone’s responsibility“. This is the warning of the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the State University of Milan, who reminds Adnkronos Salute that the Sars-CoV-2 virus has not yet occurred. “cooled“ and can hurt especially the frail. From today (April 1), according to the expert “we should count on the responsibility of each of us and revive its value. Citizens have already demonstrated responsibility with massive adherence to Covid vaccination. And this is an important element that proves how the majority of Italians are aware, and must continue to be, of a situation that we must manage progressively.“, he insists. The medical director of Irccs Galeazzi in Milan invites you to keep in mind the image of the tap that opens and can be closed: “Let’s think about this aspect and do not let our guard down – he warns – Above all we protect the frail, because it is true that the virus in the Omicron 2 version is a less bad third, but it is especially so for the large share of vaccinated people we have.“.

So let’s be careful of the fragile, Pregliasco repeats. As for isolation confirmed for positives, 7 days or 10 days if not vaccinated, according to the doctor is “absolutely right to keep it. We need to progress and isolation, especially in this expansive phase, could limit the impact a bit“ of the viral circulation that continues.