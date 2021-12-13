Omicron, the South African expert insists: “The study for a month, gives mild symptoms”

It takes calm and cold blood. Especially with Omicron, of which we know the incredible mutation but not yet its real effects on what interests us most: the ability, or not, to cause Covid disease. The head of the South African Medical Association, that doctor Angelique Coetzee who “discovered” the variant, which after spending a month treating patients infected with Omicron reiterated that it is a “mild” variant. Specifying that the West has reacted disproportionately to the onset of the mutation.

You will remember the facts: South Africa finds Omicron, informs the world of this new variant and states around the world, as a thank you, close flights to Johannesburg island. All of this, of course, without yet knowing the effects of the mutation that seems more transmissible, but with lower hospitalization rates than the Delta. The rest is a known story: a collective anxiety kicks off, which also leads Boris Johnson, so far reluctant to new restrictions, to speak of “an incoming Omicron wave”.

Britain yesterday raised the Covid alert level from 3 to 4 precisely because of the South African variant. “I’m afraid we are now facing an emergency in our battle with the new Omicron variant,” he explained Johnson. “Now it is clear that two doses of the vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need. But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose, a booster dose, we can all raise our level of protection. ” And it matters little if Dr. Coetzee, who has been working with Omicron infected for a month, continues to reiterate that the effects are “mild”.