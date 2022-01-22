Omicron, the study: “Resists up to 8 days on plastic and over 21 hours on skin”

The ability to infect and the speed of Omicron it is perfectly visible in the data recorded every day. From Japan comes an analysis on the environmental stability between the strain of SARS-CoV-2 from Wuhan and all the disturbing variants Alpha, Beta, Delta and of course Omicron. The study is based on both plastic and skin surfaces, namely the skin. A new feature of the Omicron variant emerges from the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine study in Japan that could help explain its rate of spread: it retains the ability to infect even after being in the environment for a long period of time. up to 8 days. The research was published on the platform bioRxiv, which makes available the studies pending review by the scientific community.

The research measured the survival and persistence times on different surfaces of the Sars Cov 2 virus, both in the original version and in the variants that followed. Tests have shown that the variant first detected in South Africa and Botsawana – and which is now dominant in many parts of the world – can survive 193.5 hours (about 8 days) on a plastic (polystyrene) surface, plus three times that of the original strain (56 hours) and of the Gamma variant (59.3 hours); significantly more than Delta (114 hours) and Beta (156.6 hours). Only the Alfa variant, with 191.3 hours, showed similar resistance.

Omicron also survives 21.1 hours on a skin model. Again considerably more than the Wuhan virus (8.6 hours), the Gamma (11 hours) and Delta (16.8 hours) variant could. On the other hand, the survival of Alpha (19.6 hours) and Beta (19.1 hours) is similar. The Omicron variant also showed a higher one ability to resist disinfectants compared to the Wuhan strain, but similar to that of the other variants and not such as to require additional disinfection practices compared to the usual ones. “This study showed that Omicron has the highest environmental stability of the variants, suggesting that this feature may be one of the factors that allowed the Omicron variant to replace the Delta variant and spread rapidly,” the researchers write.

I study