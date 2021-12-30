Omicron, the symptoms how long they last and how long they stay positive (unlike Delta)

Omicron it spreads throughout the world and in a short time, taking advantage of its extraordinary speed of diffusion, it is becoming dominated everywhere. The dizzying increase that we have experienced in recent days also in Italy proves this. Among the reasons for this very rapid contagiousness there could be the incubation times, shorter than the previous variants discussed so far, from the original SarsCov2 strain up to Alpha e Delta. However, at least three studies have analyzed how Omicron moves within our body, affecting the bronchi more than the lungs. Element that would justify the milder symptoms than those faced in recent months by those who were infected. The times of development of the disease also seem different, which, as for incubation, would appear to be faster both for the onset of symptoms and for recovery.

The (different) symptoms of Omicron

Runny nose and tiredness: at the moment these are the symptoms that seem to be most frequently associated with the Omicron variant of the SarsCoV2 virus, but the data in this regard are still preliminary and very few. The first come from the British research published in the British Medical Journal and conducted by King’s College London in collaboration with the company Zoe, engaged in epidemiological studies on the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the research, there are five main symptoms: runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat. The same authors of the article note that these are only initial and very partial indications, based on the positive cases observed in London, where the Omicron variant is much more widespread than in the rest of Great Britain.

The timing of Omicron, how long do the symptoms last?

Current evidence from Omicron cases analyzed in the UK shows that patients are able to heal in an average of five to seven days, although some of the symptoms such as cough and fatigue may persist for longer. In severe cases, shortness of breath has also been reported, which was observed to last up to 13 days later. Dr. Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Physicians Association, analyzing the progression of the epidemic in her country, confirmed this hypothesis to the Daily Mail: “The symptoms that occur in people affected by Omicron are milder than those we see with the Delta variant, which is much more dangerous, ”he said. “Patients generally present with muscle aches, headaches and some fatigue and their symptoms do not seem to get worse, on the contrary, after about five days they just resolve,” he added.

The Zoe app keeps reporting today and shows over 177000 new estimated cases and a hint of a slowdown in London – but 1 in 36 affected – still looking mild with no surge in admissions to hospital yet. Thanks for logging! @Join_ZOE pic.twitter.com/9GOkdgEKp6 – Tim Spector (@timspector) December 26, 2021

This looks like the fastest method to detect when big surges in infections occur without waiting days for PCR tests to get reported – esp important given the doubling time of 2-3 days https://t.co/tzMxUr5DLt – Tim Spector (@timspector) December 16, 2021

Omicron, the (short) incubation times

Omicron incubation times are appearing shorter than the previous variants discussed so far, from the original SarsCov2 strain up to Alpha and Delta. The World Health Organization has estimated that the onset of symptoms would take two days to two weeks to manifest in cases of people infected with the first strain of coronavirus. Time that has shortened with the Delta variant and that is proving even shorter with Omicron which is identified from three to five days.

Fauci, the strategy against the Omicron variant

To counter the wave of Omicron, a variant of Covid that is “extraordinarily contagious”, it is necessary to “do more” in terms of tampons. Anthony Fauci said this, acknowledging the frustration of Americans who are experiencing difficulties and delays in these days in gaining access to Covid tests.

“In the United States we have a high demand because we should use the tests more intensively than we did before, even in situations where we have people vaccinated and with the booster”, added the virologist, underlining that the increase in requests of vaccines is the result of a mix of the right concerns raised by Omicron and the fact that people “want to get tested over the holidays.” “I think things will improve in January, but this still does not help us today and tomorrow,” he added referring to the fact that the Biden administration has announced the sending of half a billion DIY test kits to American families. . But the site that will allow you to order them will be operational from January.

The ‘boosters’, Fauci concludes, “give a very, very high level of protection” and “we know from South Africa that Omicron reinfects those who have already had Covid, and therefore if you want to protect yourself you have to get the vaccine”.