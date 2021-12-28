Omicron, the third dose is not enough. In one month 8,000 immunized positives

Omicron, 8,000 infected had already taken the third dose. The numbers

There Omicron variant in Italy it now accounts for more than 50% of daily infections. The South African strain of the Coronavirus has exceeded the impact of the delta. And hospital admissions increase significantly, both in ordinary wards and in intensive care. In the last extended report of the Higher Institute of Health, updated on 21 December, – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – they are indicated diagnosis, hospitalizations and deaths for the different categories of vaccinated and non-vaccinated. The latter risk the most: between November 19 and December 19, over 140,000 infections out of 7 million not vaccinated (as of December 4) which means 1,919 per 100 thousand inhabitants against almost 156 thousand (526 out of 100 thousand) among those who have taken two doses for less than 150 days (28.2 million people), 91 thousand (804 out of 100 thousand) among those who have made two but for over five months (13.1 million) e 7,655 between whom he made three (4.1 million).

Second the latest report of the commissioner structure, updated at 8:30 am on December 24th, – continues the Fact – Italians aged at least 12 who have not even had a dose are 5.673 million. The unvaccinated are concentrated among the 40/49 years old (1,221 million equal to 13.91% of that age group) and the 50/59 year olds (1,038 million, 10.76%) but in proportion they are many more among the teenagers (12/19 years): 854,716 or 18.47 percent. The unvaccinated, according to the relative risk calculated by the ISS, their chances of ending up in hospital they range from 5.8 to 12.6 times those of vaccinated people, those of being hospitalized in intensive care from 11.8 to 20.6 and those of dying from 7.5 to 14.6. Among over 80 there are 56.1 unvaccinated deaths for every death with three doses and 85 unvaccinated resuscitation for one with three doses.

