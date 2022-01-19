Omicron: the vaccine does not protect against infection

TEL AVIV – Israel has now become the bulwark of the fight against Covid-19. It is the first country to have achieved mass administration of the fourth dose of vaccine. Despite this, Israel also records a large number of cases of Omicron variant infection, and for this reason it was conducted a study on a sample of 270 people to test the effectiveness of the vaccine against this variant. The first results have already arrived.

ONE SICK CAN INFECT 10 PEOPLE.

Whether it is Pfizer or Moderna, the vaccine administered does not provide high protection against this variant. If with the original form of the virus and with the Delta variant the vaccine had shown excellent efficacy, with Omicron the situation seems different. The differences of this variant with the previous variants make it in all respects a new virus, which among other things, according to the virologist Roberto Burioni, it is one of the most contagious on the face of the Earth, since one sick person can infect more than 10 people. To make a comparison, with the 2020 virus one patient infected 2.

It is also true, however, that this variant seems to manifest itself in much more tolerable forms than the previous ones, classifying itself as a potentially endemic variant. Much of this alleged “weakness” of the virus is undoubtedly attributable to the functioning of vaccines, which at least provide excellent protection against severe forms of the disease.

PARTIAL DEFENSE FROM THE FOURTH DOSE.

Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the infectious disease operations unit at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, comments: “Despite the rising level of antibodies, the fourth dose offers only partial defense against the virus. We have seen many people infected with Omicron after the fourth dose ”.

The research, according to the scientist, is still in the preliminary phase, so the results have not yet been disclosed. The study was done on 150 people who received 4 doses of Pfizer and 120 who received 3 doses of Pfizer and one of Moderna and, for now, the results appear very similar.. The level of antibodies present in the subjects studied was already high after the third dose and the fourth caused only a slight increase. For this reason it’s probably a good idea, according to Dr. Regev-Yochay, give the fourth dose only to high-risk individuals, like older people.

The resolution of this pandemic situation still seems far from being achieved. The director general of the Israeli ministry of health Nachman Ash he commented: “We will still have two or three difficult weeks, after which we will have a decline in cases”.

(with the collaboration of Riccardo Rossi)